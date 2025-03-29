Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad came up with a bizarre remark following his side's heavy loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL 2025 on Friday. RCB registered their first win at CSK's home ground in 17 years and the Rajat Patidar-led side completely outplayed the hosts in a dominant display. Following the loss, Ruturaj was asked about the defeat and he said that he was happy that his side did not lose by a big margin and it ended up being just 50 runs.

"I still feel 170 was a par score on this wicket. It wasn't that easy to bat. Bad fielding cost us. When you're chasing 170, you have a little more time, but when you're chasing 20 runs extra you have to bat differently in the power play and it didn't happen today.

"It (wicket) got a little slower, it got a little sticky. The new ball was sticking a bit. Don't know how it happened. Rahul backed his shot, I backed mine as well, sometimes it works sometimes it doesn't." Gaikwad said his team needs a lot of improvement in fielding.

"I feel the fielding has to improve a lot and we have to come back stronger in the fielding department. We dropped catches and boundaries kept coming and they (RCB) kept going and the momentum didn't stop till the last over."

"But at the end we didn't lose by a big margin, it was just 50 runs. Definitely a different scenario when you have three world-class spinners in the team. You want new batters to face them. It didn't happen this time."

"There's a long flight to Guwahati (for next match) but we just have to turn up mentally and see which are the areas we can improve," he added.