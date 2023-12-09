Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Updates:Bangladesh will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at 38/2 with Zakir Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, Bangladesh are leading by eight runs. Earlier on Day 3, Glenn Phillips scored 87 and propelled New Zealand to 180 before getting bundled out. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the live cricket score and updates from Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test: