Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4: Live Score Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4, Live: Bangladesh will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at 38/2
BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4: Live Score Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Updates:Bangladesh will begin the Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against New Zealand at 38/2 with Zakir Hasan (16*) and Mominul Haque (0*) standing unbeaten at the crease. Currently, Bangladesh are leading by eight runs. Earlier on Day 3, Glenn Phillips scored 87 and propelled New Zealand to 180 before getting bundled out. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the live cricket score and updates from Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test:
2nd Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Dec 06, 2023
Day 4 | Morning Session
BAN
172&80/3 (17.2)
NZ
180
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.62
Batsman
Zakir Hasan
35 (49)
Mushfiqur Rahim
7* (10)
Bowler
Ajaz Patel
28/2 (9)
Mitchell Santner
16/0 (2.2)
BAN vs NZ, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live Updates
No run.
No run.
Good length delivery just outside off, Mushfiqur Rahim decides not to poke at it.
Back of a length in middle, Mushfiqur Rahim gets behind the line of it and defends this.
Bye.Good length delivery angling down leg, Zakir Hasan misses out on a ticket around the corner as the ball keeps going away from the keeper to his right but he does well to get some part of his glove behind this as the the batters take a single here.
Back of a length around off, Zakir Hasan defends this solidly.
Mushfiqur Rahim is the next man in.
OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT! Slightly short and turning back in towards the left-hander, Mominul Haque rocks back nd looks to pull this one but the ball keeps a fraction low and clatters into the back pad of Mominul Haque bang in front of off. Not much of an appeal was needed as the umpire raised his finger straightaway.
Length dragged back outside off, Mominul Haque cuts it to point for no run.
4 Byes. Tom Blundell is having a rough time behind the stumps as he misses out on a stumping chance with the ball racing along the carpet for four extras. Tossed up around the pads, Mominul Haque falls ahead looking to flick it and misses out as the ball evades the keeper too on his right and races away for a boundary.
Quicker and flatter outside off, Zakir Hasan rocks back and punches this towards deep point for another rotation of strike.
Bye. Tossed up spinning down leg, Mominul Haque leaves it all alone as the ball deflects off the keepers gloves towards fine leg and they take a single
Tossed up around the pads, Mominul Haque tucks this around the corner on the on side for no run.
Good length delivery pitching outside off, nipping back in sharply as the ball gets an inside edge rolling towards square leg for no run.
On a length outside off in that corridor of uncertainty, Zakir Hasan pokes at it and gets beaten on his outside edge.
Good length delivery angling down leg, Zakir Hasan misses out on a flick as the keeper dives to his right and stops the ball from racing away for a boundary.
Back of a length in middle, Zakir Hasan blocks it out.
FOUR! First signs of confident strokeplay from the Bangladeshi batters. Short-pitched delivery wide of off, width on offer and Zakir Hasan stands tall and lofts this up and over the point fielder with conviction for a boundary.
On a length on top of off, Zakir Hasan gets behind the line of it and blocks it out.
FOUR! Precious runs for Bangladesh but not convincing though. Tossed up outside off, Mominul Haque charges down the track looking for the big heave but gets an outside edge lobbing it over Daryl Mitchell at first slip for a boundary towards third man.