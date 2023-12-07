Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates: New Zealand look to bounce back after losing five wickets against Bangladesh.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates:New Zealand will be looking at redemption after losing five wickets cheaply on Day 2 of the second Test match against Bangladesh in Dhaka. Earlier, Mehidy Hasan and Taijul Islam shared five wickets between them to help Bangladesh claw their way back into contention with New Zealand struggling at 55-5. Bangladesh were all out for just 172 in an innings where Mushfiqur Rahim became just the second batsman in Test history to be dismissed for obstructing the field. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips earlier took 3-65 and 3-31 respectively after the hosts opted to bat, while Ajaz Patel claimed 2-54. (Live Scorecard)
Follow Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score And Updates here:
2nd Test, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2023, Dec 06, 2023
Day 2 | Rain Stoppage
BAN
172
NZ
55/5 (12.4)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.34
% chance to win
BAN 46%
Draw 11%
NZ 43%
Batsman
Daryl Mitchell
12 (10)
Glenn Phillips
5* (6)
Bowler
Mehidy Hasan
17/3 (6)
Taijul Islam
29/2 (5.4)
BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Day 2 Live Score
UPDATE - 9.23 am IST (3.53 am GMT) - Nothing much to update as the rain is persistent and everyone including the ground staff are indoors. We are in for long delay here.
UPDATE - 8.47 am IST (3.17 am GMT) - Just the news that we didn't want. It is currently drizzling in Dhaka and the start of Day 2 has been delayed. Hopefully it is just a passing shower and we get to see the teams in action as soon as possible. Stay tuned for further updates.
Day 2 has a lot to offer and looking at how the first day went it would be safe to call it a Moving Day of this Test match as a lot could happen to dictate the course of this game today. Kiwi Batter Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips looked positive during their stay in the middle on Day 1 and it seems they would continue in the same manner with the pitch spinning to and fro. There is a fair bit of rain expected here so let us see how the things pans out to here. With a lot of overs lost on the first Day, we are in for an early start than scheduled to cover up for the lost overs.
Well, Day 1 belonged to the bowlers with 15 wickets falling in a shortened day due to bad light on a surface under conditions that favored the bowlers massively. After winning the toss and electing to bat first, it was a horrific batting display from the hosts that saw them bundle out for 172 which then looked below par against a side as solid as the Kiwis. Spinners shared 8 wickets amongst them while Tim Southee took a solitary wicket and Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged obstructing the field on 35 runs as he handled a delivery. There were contributions from Shahadat Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, and others as well but no batter went on to score big to give the hosts a solid first-inning total. With the idea of gaining a massive lead in the game the Kiwi batters walked out then but little did they know what the Bangladesh bowlers had in store for them. The bowling from Bangladesh was spot on as they hit the right areas from the word go and in the blink of an eye the visitors were 5 down for 55 before stumps were called on Day 1 by the umpires due to inappropriate visibility.
...DAY 2, Session 1...
Right then, that is it from this riveting Day 1 of this 2nd Test where Bangladesh have used their home conditions well and are in control of this game even after a disappointing batting outing. The Kiwis will look to stage a fightback with the bat or else this could get away from them in a blink of an eye. We will have an early start to Day 2 as we lost a few overs here. It will begin at 8.30 am IST(3 am GMT), but you can join us early for the build-up. Cheers!
New Zealand, on the other hand, were in control of the game as their bowlers did an amazing job of restricting the hosts to a low score. Tim Southee was excellent and did not give away any runs and picked up a wicket in his 5.2 overs. The decision to play Mitchell Santner also proved to be fruitful as he picked up three wickets while Birthday boy, Glenn Phillips also got three scalps with Ajaz Patel getting a couple but being a bit expensive too. The Kiwis would have been happy before coming on to bat, but after a breezy start, it all went downhill for them. Their batters fell like nine pins as they have already lost half their side and all the responsibility now rests on the shoulders of Daryl Mitchell and Glenn Phillips is they want to get close to the Bangladeshi total.
Bangladesh decided to bat first but their batters couldn't really get going at all on this turning track. The openers failed to make much impact while skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto also was dismissed cheaply as they lost four wickets in the first session itself. Mushfiqur Rahim and Shahadat Hossain saw it out till Lunch. It was their partnership of more than 50 runs that steadied their ship. However, in the second session Rahim lost all his focus and handled the ball to get out which started a bit of a collapse for them as they were bowled out for 172 runs. They knew that this wicket will help their spinners and that is exactly what happened in the last session where Taijul Islam set the tone for them by getting rid of Devon Conway, and after that it was all Mehidy Hasan who picked up three wickets in no time including Kane Williamson's where the credit also must go to Shahadat Hossain for an outstanding catch at short. Taijul ended with two while bad light forced the umpires to call Stumps. The hosts will be licking their fingers to expose the Kiwi lower order early on Day 2 and bowl them out.
STUMPS ON DAY 1 DUE TO BAD LIGHT! The umpires concluded that light is not enough to continue and we end Day 1 with a dramatic twist in the third session which saw the Bangla Tigers roar back in this game. New Zealand dominated the first two sessions with the ball but it is their batting once again that has let them down and they will need someone to step up big time to take them out of this troubling situation when play resumes on Day 2.
It is very dark out there and the umpires have decided to halt proceedings here due to bad light. They are having a discussion out there in the middle.
fuller one going down leg, Glenn Phillips misses out on an attempted block as the ball clatters into the pads. Loud appeal but the umpire is unmoved.
FOUR! Short of a length outside off, width on offer, Glenn Phillips rocks back and cuts this powerfully through the gap at cover-point region for a boundary.
Short and wide outside off, Glenn Phillips hops back and smashes this powerfully straight to the cover-point fielder for no run. A missed opportunity to move the scoreboard here.
Much fuller and in middle, Glenn Phillips pushes this back towards the bowler for no run.
Tossed up delivery around leg, Glenn Phillips tucks this towards square leg for a single.
FOUR LEG BYES! Fuller one down leg, Glenn Phillips misses out on a flick but clips it off his pads rolling the ball towards fine leg region for a boundary.
Glenn Phillips comes out to the middle now with Kiwis in a spot of bother.
OUT! PLUMB IN FRONT AND GONE! Short of length in middle, turns in sharply, Tom Blundell misreads it as he looks to play across the line and misses out as the ball goes on to thump into his pads. Loud appeal by the hosts and the umpire raises his finger. New Zealand lose half their side now!
Fuller one on off, Tom Blundell shimmies back and front and flicks it rolling towards leg slip for no run.
Tom Blundell walks out to bat now.