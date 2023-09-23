Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI: Ish Sodhi Shines In New Zealand's 86-Run Win Over Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Ish Sodhi claimed a career-best 6 for 39 as New Zealand registered a first victory in Bangladesh in nearly 15 years on Saturday in a dramatic ODI
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights: New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 85 runs.© AFP
Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Ish Sodhi claimed a career-best 6 for 39 as New Zealand registered a first victory in Bangladesh in nearly 15 years on Saturday in a dramatic ODI where he was also reprieved from a run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end. Sodhi's maiden five-wicket haul helped New Zealand clinch an 86-run win, bowling out Bangladesh for 168 in 41.1 overs after Tom Blundell's 68 had guided the visitors to 254 in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Kiwis last beat Bangladesh in their own backyard in October 2008. They then lost the next two series in 2010 and 2013, respectively, by 4-0 and 3-0. (Scorecard)
2nd ODI, New Zealand in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Sep 23, 2023
Match Ended
BAN
168/10 (41.1)
NZ
254/10 (49.2)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
New Zealand beat Bangladesh by 86 runs
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs NZ 2nd ODI Highlights
That is it from this game then! New Zealand have taken it an unassailable lead in the series. Still a game to go and it is a must-win for the hosts. That game will take place on the 26th of this month. It will begin at 1330 IST (0800 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!
Ish Sodhi is the PLAYER OF THE GAME!
For Bangladesh, a few of their batters got off to starts but none went onto make it big! They needed someone to go and score a 80 or a ton but that was not the case. They will be disappointed a big with the middle order as there were a lot of soft dismissals. In the end, they were beaten quite easily.
A very convincing win then for the visitors! They have one man to thank for their effort and that is Ish Sodhi! Have to say, he was the star for them with the ball and single-handedly won the game for them. Before that, the top three for Bangladesh got them off to a good start. However, Ish Sodhi turned the game on its head by taking wickets in quick succession. Mahmudullah and Mahedi Hasan then revived hopes but it was Ish Sodhi who broke that stand again. He finished with a six-fer and helped his side take a 1-0 lead.
