Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd ODI Highlights: Ish Sodhi claimed a career-best 6 for 39 as New Zealand registered a first victory in Bangladesh in nearly 15 years on Saturday in a dramatic ODI where he was also reprieved from a run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end. Sodhi's maiden five-wicket haul helped New Zealand clinch an 86-run win, bowling out Bangladesh for 168 in 41.1 overs after Tom Blundell's 68 had guided the visitors to 254 in the second ODI of the three-match series. The Kiwis last beat Bangladesh in their own backyard in October 2008. They then lost the next two series in 2010 and 2013, respectively, by 4-0 and 3-0. (Scorecard)