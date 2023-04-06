Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland, One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Score: Bangladesh In Control Against 4-Down Ireland
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh eye innings win after making a quick work of Ireland's top order on Wednesday to leave the tourists flailing at 27-4 on day two of their one-off Test in Dhaka
One-Off Test, Day 3 Live: Bangladesh in control as Ireland's top-order crumbles.
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test, Day 3 Live Updates: Bangladesh eye innings win after making a quick work of Ireland's top order on Wednesday to leave the tourists flailing at 27-4 on day two of their one-off Test in Dhaka. Left-arm spin duo Shakib Al Hasan and Taijul Islam. Mushfiqur Rahim's knock of 126 put the hosts on the front foot after early wobbles in the first innings and the hosts were still 128 runs ahead at stumps. Andy McBrine claimed 6-118, becoming only the second Irish bowler to take five Test wickets, to help close out the first innings in the final session. But Ireland's batsmen spoiled his party with four quick wickets before the day was done. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of Day 3 of the one-off Test between Bangladesh and Ireland from Dhaka
One-off Test, Ireland in Bangladesh, One-off Test, 2023, Apr 04, 2023
Day 2 | Stumps
BAN
369
IRE
214&27/4 (17.0)
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Ireland won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 1.59
% chance to win
BAN 96%
IRE 4%
Batsman
Harry Tector
8* (40)
Peter Moor
10 (33)
Bowler
Shakib Al Hasan
11/2 (7)
Taijul Islam
7/2 (7)
Topics mentioned in this article
BAN vs IRE, One-Off Test Live Updates
Welcome to the coverage of Day 3 of the only Test between Ireland and Bangladesh. This game has moved at a rapid pace and it is the hosts who are in the driver's seat quite comfortably. They are six wickets away from a win and only a miracle can save Ireland who are still over 120 runs behind. Peter Moor and Harry Tector showed good fight after they lost four in no time but their side will need the two to bat long. Ireland's first aim will be to avoid an innings defeat. Can they do so? We will find out.
... DAY 3, SESSION 1 ...
After being bowled out and taking a lead of 155, Bangladesh had around 17 overs to bowl to the visitors and within no time they had Ireland 4 down. Shakib got two and Taijul picked two. At that time, it seemed, this could get embaressing for the visitors but Harry Tector and Peter Moor showed good fight to ensure there were no more wickets to fall on Day 2. Ireland still trail by over 100 and need these two to bat long if they are to have any chance of taking a lead. Bangladesh on the other hand, would want to keep taking wickets and end this game as early as possible on Day 3. The action starts at 0930 IST (0400 GMT). Till then, goodbye and take care!
A day that has been dominated by the hosts! For a while, it seemed that this could well be the last day of this game but credit to Harry Tector and Peter Moor to ensure it is taken to Day 3. However, the hosts are way, way ahead in this game and Ireland will need nothing short of a miracle to get back into this one. First it was Rahim along with Shakib, Litton Das and Mehidy Hasan who batted Bangladesh into a strong position. Mushfiqur Rahim was the star as h scored a ton but the other three also made handy contributions.
