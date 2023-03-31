Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 3rd T20I Live Score: Bangladesh Win Toss, Opt To Bat
BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh eye series sweep as they take on Ireland in the third and final T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
3rd T20I Live: Bangladesh eye series sweep as they take on Ireland in Chattogram.© AFP
BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I Live Updates: Bangladesh eye series sweep as they take on Ireland in the third and final T20I at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 in the series after winning the first two games by 22 runs (DLS method) and 77 runs, respectively. Both teams will square off in a one-off Test after the conclusion of the T20I series. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I between Bangladesh and Ireland from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
3rd T20I, Ireland in Bangladesh, 3 T20I Series, 2023, Mar 31, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
24/2 (3.4)
IRE
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6.55
% chance to win
BAN 59%
IRE 41%
Batsman
Rony Talukdar
14* (9)
Shakib Al Hasan
1 (1)
Bowler
Harry Tector
4/1 (1)
Curtis Campher
6/0 (0.4)
BAN vs IRE, 3rd T20I Live Updates
Who will walk out now?
OUT! c Mark Adair b Curtis Campher.
Bouncer, well-directed, Rony Talukdar looks to pull but gets beaten by the pace on this.
FOUR! Short-pitched delivery around the waist, Rony Talukdar pulls this over mid-wicket for a boundary. Easy pickings for Rony Talukdar.
Good length delivery around off, Shakib Al Hasan slices this to deep backward point for a single.
On a length around off, Rony Talukdar pushes this to mid off for a single.
The skipper Shakib Al Hasan strides out to the middle. Also, Curtis Campher has been brought into the attack.
OUT! TAKEN IN THE DEEP! Fuller one around middle, Najmul Hossain Shanto looked to slog this over Curtis Campher at deep mid-wicket but landed it straight in his hands. Curtis Campher juggled a bit but ended up collecting this cleanly. Bangladesh loses their second.
Short in length outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto punches this straight to cover point.
Tossed up drifting in towards the batter, Rony Talukdar lofts this just in front of George Dockrell at long on for a single.
Fuller and quicker through the air outside off, Rony Talukdar looks to cut but gets beaten.
Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto reverse sweeps this wide of short third man for a single.
Tossed up on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto lofts this over the bowler's head towards long off for a couple.
FOUR! Width on offer and punished by Rony Talukdar. Short pitched delivery wide of off, Rony Talukdar extends his arms and punches this solidly off the front foot piercing the gap at cover for a boundary.
Length dragged back a bit outside off, Najmul Hossain Shanto slices this towards gully and collects a quick single.
Fuller one on off, Najmul Hossain Shanto pushes this to short cover for no run.
On a length on top of off, Najmul Hossain Shanto defends this to the off side.
On a length angling away from Najmul Hossain Shanto, he leaves this for the keeper to collect.
Najmul Hossain Shanto makes his way out at number 3.
OUT! CAUGHT! The tactic to put the point fielder in the deep has worked for the visitors! They have got the big wicket of the in-form Litton Das early! Mark Adair bowls this short and wide outside off, Litton Das cuts this hard aerially and finds George Dockrell on the fence at backward point. The Irish players are ecstatic as they have drawn first blood and this is just the start they would have been hoping for. Bangladesh will need to consolidate a bit here.