Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Earlier, top-knock from Rony Talukdar, followed by a four-wicket haul from Taskin Ahmed guided Bangladesh to a 22-run victory in a rain-curtailed first T20I match against Ireland on Monday. Bangladesh have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. (Live Scorecard)

Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd T20I match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram: