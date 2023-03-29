Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Live Score Updates: Rain Halts Play After Ireland Opt To Bowl vs Bangladesh
Ban vs Ire, 2nd T20I, Live: Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd T20I, Live Updates:Ireland skipper Paul Stirling won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh in the second T20I of the three-match series on Wednesday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Earlier, top-knock from Rony Talukdar, followed by a four-wicket haul from Taskin Ahmed guided Bangladesh to a 22-run victory in a rain-curtailed first T20I match against Ireland on Monday. Bangladesh have taken 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series. (Live Scorecard)
Ireland (Playing XI): Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Mark Adair, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Benjamin White
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Litton Das(w), Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud
The rain continues to come down, it is pelting down and the covers are firmly in place. It is quite dark out there too. It does not look great.
Well, the rain has arrived, it is quite heavy and the covers are on. We might be in for a delayed start.
Hello and welcome to the second match between Bangladesh and Ireland. This series has been widely interrupted due to rain and it was seen in the first match, however, the home team won convincingly to take a 1-0 lead. Ireland need to bring their best game if they want to square things up. Bangladesh on the other hand, are in top form recently at home and will look to seal the series here. Who do you think will win? Toss and team news coming up.
After a dominating victory in a rain-curtailed game against the visitors, Bangladesh would be looking to seal the series with a victory in the second game of this three-match T20I series. The first game was rain affected but it was a happy hunt for the hosts. The batters did really well before the rain gods arrived and they were very well backed by a sensational bowling performance. In the second game, Ireland would be looking to learn from their previous mistakes and would like to put up a better performance to get level in the series and open up their account in terms of victories on this tour. Ireland have a really good squad but they are just lacking the experience to perform against a quality side. Paul Stirling holds the key for the visitors as he has a bulk of experience playing all across the globe and the squad will be looking up to him to lead them to their first victory on this tour. Bangladesh are constantly on an upward graph and would be looking to seal back-to-back series victories by defeating the visitors. Their openers were sensational in the first game and laid a perfect platform for the others to follow and they capitalized to the fullest. The hosts would be relying on their openers and the lethal bowling unit that has been sparkling under the guidance of White Lightning Mr. Allan Donald. Expect a thrilling contest between two giant killers.