Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Live Updates: Ireland Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against Bangladesh
Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Live: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The hosts have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a victory by 183 runs in the first ODI. Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Towhid Hridoy both narrowly missed centuries but still guided Bangladesh to their highest ever ODI score of 338-8 after the tourists put them in to bat. Ebadot Hossain led the reply with 4-42 and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed chipped in with 3-42 to bowl out Ireland for 155 runs just shy of 31 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Ireland (Playing XI): Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume
Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud
No run.
Fuller around middle, Tamim Iqbal gets behind this and flicks this to fine leg for a single. Tamim Iqbal gets off the mark and so does Bangladesh.
On a length around pads, Tamim Iqbal looks to play across but gets a leading edge to point for no run. A hint of movement early on.
We are all set to start!
Tamim Iqbal, the captain of Bangladesh says that they would have bowled first as well.
Andy Balbirnie, the skipper of Ireland says they will bowl first as the conditions are a bit more overcast and the wicket has been undercover so a bit more movement early on. On missing key players he says that the workload needs to be managed and the players missing out is not an issue as it gives opportunities to other players. We have got one change as Matthew Humphreys makes his ODI debut.
PITCH REPORT - Athar Ali Khan is pitchside. He says that the conditions are a bit gloomy and overcast with a lot of cloud cover. Adds that there is a bit of grass on it and it usually is good for batting. Tells that the seamers can get some help of they pitch in the right areas.
TOSS - Ireland have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Ireland on the other hand would be looking to forget the last game and take this game as a fresh start. The bowlers did well to start off but the inability to capitalize on a good start cost them the game. Youngster Stephen Doheny looked good along with Paul Stirling at the top but the others need to chip in as well if they want to challenge Bangladesh. A lot would depend on the top-order batters as they have to give them a good start to sway away any doubts amongst the batters in the squad. Let us see if Bangladesh can clinch the series in this game itself or will the visitors bring it back on level terms. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
It was a one-sided affair in the first ODI as Ireland was dominated by the hosts. Towhid Hridoy and Shakib Al Hasan laid the perfect platform for the likes of Mushfiqur Rahim and Co. to follow and they did exactly what was required of them and the bowling took care of the rest. In the second ODI, the hosts would love to get their top order back in form especially skipper Tamim Iqbal as he has been searching for some runs recently. Their bowling has been the brightest and the bowlers are delivering on a regular basis and will look to maintain that and get another win.
Hello and welcome to the second ODI of this 3-match ODI series between Bangladesh and Ireland. Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be hosting this game. Bangladesh is coming into this game with its heads held high after a comprehensive victory against the visitors and will look to seal the series in this game while Ireland will look for some inspiration and hope to put up a better performance to level the series.
After a brilliant victory in the first ODI, Bangladesh will be stepping out against Ireland at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet for the second ODI on Monday.In the first ODI Bangladesh ran riots as they defeated the visitors by a margin of 183 runs. The hosts were in a situation of bother at the start losing key wickets in a cluster but a sensational knock by debutant Towhid Hridoy of 92 runs and the experienced head of Shakib Al Hasan helped the team to score 338 and that proved to be way too much for Ireland. No batter stood up and took responsibility in the run chase in the first ODI. Bangladesh would be looking to better the top-order performance in the second game and would like to do the same with the bowling department. A lot would depend on Najmul Hossain Shanto who has been Mr. Consistent for them in the batting department. On the contrary, Ireland would be looking to put up a performance of some sort as they failed to impress in the previous game. A lot depends on the opening pair and the skipper of Ireland as they hold the key to setting up the pace for the batting unit. Ireland also needs to work on depth bowling. The game promises to be a cracker as these two giant killers collide against each other on Monday.