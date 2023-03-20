Bangladesh vs Ireland, 2nd ODI, Live: Ireland skipper Andrew Balbirnie won the toss and opted to bowl against Bangladesh in the second ODI of the three-match series, at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The hosts have taken 1-0 lead in the series after registering a victory by 183 runs in the first ODI. Shakib Al Hasan and debutant Towhid Hridoy both narrowly missed centuries but still guided Bangladesh to their highest ever ODI score of 338-8 after the tourists put them in to bat. Ebadot Hossain led the reply with 4-42 and left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed chipped in with 3-42 to bowl out Ireland for 155 runs just shy of 31 overs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Ireland (Playing XI): Stephen Doheny, Paul Stirling, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Andy McBrine, Mark Adair, Matthew Humphreys, Graham Hume

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Tamim Iqbal(c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Yasir Ali, Taskin Ahmed, Ebadot Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI match between Bangladesh and Ireland, straight from the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium in Sylhet: