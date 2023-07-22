Bangladesh vs India, 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates:Bangladesh are off to a steady start after opting to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. After suffering defeat in the opening ODI, India came back strongly to level the series 1-1 with a dominant 108-run triumph. On Sunday, Bangladesh women defeated India for the first time in ODIs, making history. However, India responded magnificently by crushing Bangladesh in the subsequent match. (Live Scorecard)

Bangladesh's Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter

India's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh