Bangladesh vs India, 3rd Women's ODI, Live Score Updates: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque Solid For Bangladesh, India Eye Wickets
Bangladesh vs India, 3rd Women's ODI, Live Updates:Bangladesh are off to a steady start after opting to bat against India in the third and final ODI of the three-match series here at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Saturday. After suffering defeat in the opening ODI, India came back strongly to level the series 1-1 with a dominant 108-run triumph. On Sunday, Bangladesh women defeated India for the first time in ODIs, making history. However, India responded magnificently by crushing Bangladesh in the subsequent match. (Live Scorecard)
Bangladesh's Playing XI: Shamima Sultana, Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Nigar Sultana (c & wk), Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Fahima Khatun, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
India's Playing XI: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Devika Vaidya, Meghna Singh
1 run.
Wide!
1 run.
FOUR! The cheers only get louder at this point in this stadium. It is full, on off. Hoque gets low and sweeps it powerfully through mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
It is tossed up, outside off, turning away a touch. Nigar Sultana tries to defend it on her front foot, but gets beaten on the outside edge. Yastika Bhatia collects it quickly and takes the bails off in flash. Both, the keeper and the bowler make a loud appeal for stumping. They are pleading in fact. The third umpire gets involved but offers no help.
FOUR! Shot of authority. It is a full ball, on off. Nigar Sultana slogs it over mid-wicket. One bounce and over the ropes. 100 is up for the hosts.
Darted on the pads, Sultana clips it into the leg side.
Around off, defended out solidly.
Fuller one, wide of off. Nigar Sultana strides across and blocks it watchfully.
Full on off, Hoque pushes it through covers for a single.
A single now as this is worked through the off side.
Looped up, on off, it turns away sharply with some extra bounce. Fargana Hoque tries to chase it but misses.
Full and on off. Nigar Sultana sweeps it along the ground through mid-wicket for a single.
Some bounce and turn this time, on middle and leg. Hoque miscues her pull to square leg. One taken.
Back of a length, outside off. Fargana Hoque tries to cut it away from her back foot but misses.
On off, blocked.
IN THE AIR...Short though! Sneh Rana could've had her second wicket here. It is tossed up, around off, turning away a hint. Nigar Sultana closes the face of the bat and tries to work it into the leg side, although it pops up off the leading edge, but lands short of the bowler.
Short one, on off. Fargana Hoque pulls it through mid-wicket for a single.
Pushed through quicker, on off. Nigar Sultana pushes it into covers for one.
Nigar Sultana strides forward and defends this full ball back to the bowler.