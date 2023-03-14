Story ProgressBack to home
Bangladesh vs England, 3rd T20I, Live Updates: Bangladesh Aim For Clean Sweep Against England
Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I, Live: Bangladesh will take on England in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series.
Ban vs Eng, 3rd T20I Live: Bangladesh aim for a clean sweep© AFP
Bangladesh vs England 3rd T20I, Live:Bangladesh will take on England in the third and final T20I match of the three-match series, at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Tuesday. The hosts have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over England in the three-match series and will look for a clean sweep in third match. On the other hand, England are eyeing a respectable end to their white-ball tour to Bangladesh and will look for victory in today's match. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd T20I match between Bangladesh and England, straight from Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka:
Bangladesh have made the headlines recently by beating the reigning champions and are now looking to whitewash England at their home. This will be a massive boost to Bangladesh who lost the ODI series but have not looked back since then. England have a lot to think as this will dump their belief slightly. Now that the series has gone from their hands, they will hope to win the final match and end the series on a high. The Dhaka pitch showed how difficult it was to bat, expect similar outcome today as well. Welcome to the coverage. Toss and team news coming up..
...MATCH DAY...
It is now time for the third and final T20I between Bangladesh and England at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka and it is also the final game of the white-ball series. The visitors England won the first two ODIs to take an unassailable lead in the three-game series but Bangladesh did win the final game and carried the momentum into the T20I series, taking an unassaiable 2-0 lead themselves. The hosts have a stellar white-ball record at home and they have been able to tame the T20 World Champions without much of a fuss. It was a well-contested first T20I with England surpassing 150 runs thanks to a solid knock by skipper Jos Buttler. It was though chased down with a couple of overs remaining via a all-round batting effort led by Najmul Hossain Shanto. England came into the second game needing a win but they batted first again and this time Bangladesh were even stringer with ball in hand. Mehidy Hasan picked up four wickets to keep the visitors down to a modest score of 117. The visitors too bowled well and Jofra Archer was able to pick up wickets but the hosts manged to notch up a four-wicket win with an over remaining. Mehidy Hasan scored 20 crucial runs to round off a stellar display. Given the fact that England are the reigning T20 World Champions and have a competitive side, they will fight hard to end the tour with a win. Whereas Bangladesh will be eyeing a whitewash against a quality side at home. Which side will come out on top? We shall find out.