Bangladesh vs England, 3rd ODI Live Score: Bangladesh Opt To Bat, Look To Avoid Series Sweep vs England
BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Hoping to avoid a series sweep, Bangladesh take on England in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
3rd ODI Live: Bangladesh look to avoid series sweep against England in Chattogram.© AFP
BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates: Hoping to avoid a series sweep, Bangladesh take on England in the third ODI at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. England, on the other hand, eye a series whitewash after registering convincing wins in the first two games in Mirpur. Bangladesh would hope that a change in venue would also transform their fortunes. England all-rounder Will Jacks has been ruled out of the remainder of the tour due to a thigh injury. Young leg spinner Rehan Ahmed makes his debut ODI debut, the youngest to do so for England. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 3rd ODI between Bangladesh and England from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram
3rd ODI, England in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Mar 06, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
16/1 (2.4)
ENG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 6
% chance to win
ENG 67%
BAN 33%
Batsman
Tamim Iqbal
11 (5)
Najmul Hossain Shanto
4* (8)
Bowler
Sam Curran
15/1 (1.4)
Chris Woakes
1/0 (1)
BAN vs ENG, 3rd ODI Live Updates
OUT! c James Vince b Sam Curran.
This one swings away, outside off. Shanto looks to push but gets an outside edge to third man for one.
Length ball, outside off, blocked out.
FOUR! Shot! Too full and on off, Shanto flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary.
FIVE RUNS! On middle, this is hit to square leg for a single. Iqbal rushes across and makes his ground. The fielder misses his shy. The ball might have spun off the deck as it goes past the back up fielder and all the way across to the fence.
FOUR! Good shot! Full and outside off, swings away. Iqbal leans and drives it to mid off for a boundary.
Just one off the over! Superb start by England! On the pads, Shanto tucks to square leg.
Outside off, guided straight to point.
Goes full and outside off. Shanto defends again.
On a length and on off, Shanto blocks.
Good length ball, outside off, Shanto looks to push at it but misses.
Length ball, outside off, Iqbal taps it to third man for a single.
Chris Woakes to bowl now.
Length and on off, kept out.
This is full and swings away too much, left alone for a wide.
OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Curran continues to enjoy this series. A length ball, angles it across, outside off. Das has a soft poke at it and gets an outside edge to the keeper, Jos Buttler who makes no mistake. Perfect start for England.
A length ball, just outside off, Das punches but finds cover.
A bit of swing, this one lands around off. Das blocks on the deck.
Bangladesh are underway! A length ball, around off, Iqbal nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
On a length and around off. Iqbal defends it out.