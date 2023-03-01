BAN vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh are four wickets down against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI. Will Jacks, who joined as a late replacement for injured Tom Abell, is making his debut for England. The three-match series is crucial build-up for both teams ahead of this year's World Cup in India. Hosts Bangladesh have won 12 of their last 15 ODIs at home since 2020. Reigning one-day and T20 world champions England are the only side to register a 50-over series win in Bangladesh since 2015. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and England from the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

