Bangladesh vs England, 1st ODI Live Score: Najmul Shanto Solid For 4-Down Bangladesh vs England
BAN vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh are four wickets down against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday
1st ODI Live: Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat.© AFP
BAN vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Updates: Bangladesh are four wickets down against England at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday. Earlier, Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal won the toss and elected to bat in the first ODI. Will Jacks, who joined as a late replacement for injured Tom Abell, is making his debut for England. The three-match series is crucial build-up for both teams ahead of this year's World Cup in India. Hosts Bangladesh have won 12 of their last 15 ODIs at home since 2020. Reigning one-day and T20 world champions England are the only side to register a 50-over series win in Bangladesh since 2015. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the 1st ODI between Bangladesh and England from the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka
1st ODI, England in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Mar 01, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
151/4 (34.5)
ENG
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 4.33
% chance to win
ENG 60%
BAN 40%
Batsman
Najmul Hossain Shanto
57 (79)
Mahmudullah
23* (40)
Bowler
Mark Wood
23/1 (5.5)
Adil Rashid
17/1 (5)
BAN vs ENG, 1st ODI Live Scorecard
1 run.
Flatter, on middle. Mahmudullah goes back and knocks it to mid on.
Goes full, on off. Najmul Hossain Shanto gets it to the off side off the leading edge, as he tries to flick it away. One taken.
FOUR! Exceptional shot! It is tossed up, on off. Shanto now reverse-sweeps it through backward point. It races away to the fence.
Full and on off, pushed to mid off for one.
Floated and full, around off. It turns away sharply. Mahmudullah goes chasing at first but does not go through with his shot.
It is full, tucking into the pads. Mahmudullah flicks it to deep square leg for one.
FOUR! Top shot! It is a good-length ball, in the channel. Mahmudullah waits for it and punches it late past backward point. He gets it through the gap and it races away to the fence.
LEG BYE! On the pads once again, Najmul Hossain Shanto fails to glance it around the corner. It goes to square leg off the pads and they collect a leg bye.
Wood continues to attack the leg stump. This one stays low as well. Shanto fails to work it to the leg side. He gets pinged on his pads but just outside the line.
Wood goes full, down leg. Shanto goes back and tries to flick it away. He misses to take another blow on his pads.
A length ball, on leg, this one stays a bit low. Shanto fails to tuck it away. He takes a blow on his pads.
Drinks! Bangladesh are currently on 136/4 and they will need to gear up now to put up a challenging total on the board. England will look for some quick wickets in the game and put the hosts under pressure. The pitch has a lot to offer for the bowlers, especially the spinners, and anything above 260 will be a good score for the hosts.
A googly now, around off, turning in sharply. Mahmudullah stays inside the crease but is unable to put it away. He wears a blow on his thigh pads.
A bit flatter, outside off. Mahmudullah looks to chase it but misses.
Full and on off. Shanto gets low and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
WIDE! Floats it up, turning down leg. Najmul Hossain Shanto misses to flick it away. Wide called.
On off, blocked out.
Adil Rashid gives it a bit more flight this time, around off. Najmul Hossain Shanto tries to punch it through the line but misses. The ball grips and turns in sharply with some extra bounce. Moeen Ali gathers it at leg slip. Boy, what was this bounce!
WIDE! Fuller, down the leg side. The umpire signals a wide.