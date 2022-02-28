Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI Live Score Updates:Bangladesh were restricted to 192 runs by the Afghanistan bowlers, led splendidly by Rashid Khan in the 3rd ODI being played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium. Batting first, Bangladesh started well as Liton Das stroked his way to an entertaining knock of 86 runs in 113 balls before being dismissed by Mohammad Nabi. Post Shakib al Hasan's departure for 30 runs, Afghanistan bowlers roared back in to game to take regular wickets and slow the rate of scoring. Rashid was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets. Bangladesh have already clinched the three-match ODI series 2-0 and will be aiming to make a sweep with a win the 3rd ODI. The first and second matches were won by Bangladesh by margins of four wickets and 88 runs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Bangladesh Playing XI: Tamim Iqbal (c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Afghanistan Playing XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Riaz Hassan, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai

