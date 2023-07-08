Story ProgressBack to home
BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI: Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan© AFP
BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Afghanistan have taken 1-0 lead in the series after they defeated the hosts by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first ODI on Wednesday. Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Chattogram
2nd ODI, Afghanistan in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2023, Jul 08, 2023
Play In Progress
BAN
AFG
0/0 (0.4)
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram
Bangladesh won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 0.0
% chance to win
BAN 59%
AFG 41%
Batsman
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
0* (4)
Ibrahim Zadran
0 (0)
Bowler
Mustafizur Rahman
0/0 (0.4)
BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI, Live
Hashmatullah Shahidi, the Afghan skipper id down for a chat.
Litton Das, the captain of Bangladesh says that they will bowl first. He adds that when they played the last game, it was a bit two-paced in the first 10 overs. Mentions that they will try their best and if they play well on this surface, they will win. Adds that it is important to pitch the ball up in the right areas and the surface will aid them. Informs that they have a couple of changes in the side.
Afghanistan (Unchanged Playing XI) - Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (C), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Saleem.
Bangladesh (Playing XI) - Litton Das (C), Mohammad Naim (in place of Tamim Iqbal), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Ebadot Hossain (in place of Taskin Ahmed), Mustafizur Rahman.
TOSS: The news from the middle is that Bangladesh have won the coin toss and opted to bowl first.
Afghanistan were chasing a revised total, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran got them off to a solid start. The duo added 54 for the opening wicket before Gurbaz departed on 22. Afghanistan were going about their chase smoothly before rain interrupted again as the visitors were 83 for 2 in the 22nd over. Unfortunately, the play did not resume as the visitors were 17 runs ahead of the DLS par score and won the first game convincingly. Litton Das has stepped up in the leadership role in the absence of Tamim Iqbal and will want his side to put on a much better effort to stay afloat in the series. Can Bangladesh bounce back and level the series or Afghanistan make it 2-0? We shall find out soon. Stay tuned as we shall bring you the toss and team news shortly.
Bangladesh have been marred by the recent controversy of their skipper Tamim Iqbal retiring, who later took back his decision after meeting with the Bangladesh Prime Minister. The hosts batted poorly in the first game and were reduced to 169 for 9 at the end of the 43rd over before rain halted the play. Towhid Hridoy was the standout batter with 51 while Litton Das chipped in with 26. The rest of the batters failed to show up. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the wrecker-in-chief for Afghanistan with his three wickets while Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan picked 2 each to put up an excellent effort with the ball.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan, which will be played at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. Afghanistan came out on top in the rain-affected first ODI. They will hope to put in another dominant show and clinch the series.
...MATCHDAY...
If Afghanistan's performance in the recently concluded one-off Test against Bangladesh was a marker for people to predict how the rest of the tour would pan out for them, the first game in this three-match ODI series would have definitely proven them wrong and has given us a sufficient indication that the visitors are not here to be rolled over by the home side. The Afghans clinched a morale-boosting win over their in-form opponents and have taken a 1-0 lead going into the second game at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram. With the monsoon season well and truly upon us, the rain gods were bound to make an appearance but despite the three stoppages, Afghanistan managed to win by 17 runs courtesy of the DLS Method. The visitors elected to field first keeping the weather conditions in mind but Bangladesh started well with Tamim Iqbal, Litton Das, and Najmul Hossain Shanto all getting off to decent starts. The three of them were dismissed before the first rain interval that occurred at 15.1 overs and it seemed to break the rhythm of Shakib Al Hasan who was at the wicket. Towhid Hridoy notched up a hard-fought half-century which was his third in ODI cricket but the rest of the batters succumbed to the spin onslaught. Another rain interruption at 35.1 overs saw the game reduced to 43 overs-per-side and Bangladesh managed to reach 169 for the loss of 9 wickets in their quota of overs. Fazalhaq Farooqi was the pick of the bowlers for Afghanistan as he claimed three wickets for 24 runs in 8.4 overs with the spin trio of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan, and Mohammad Nabi claiming 5 wickets between them in the 24 overs they bowled and conceded just 69 runs. Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran started the run chase watchfully and added 54 runs for the first wicket before Shakib Al Hasan and Taskin Ahmed picked up a wicket each. Ibrahim Zadran remained unbeaten on 41 with Afghanistan 83 for the loss of two wickets in 21.4 overs when rain made yet another appearance. The play did not resume thereafter and the Afghans will already ahead in the game which handed them an important win. The loss prompted Tamim Iqbal to announce his retirement on an immediate basis which seems to have shaken the Bangladeshi management ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup later this year and Litton Das will lead the side in the remaining two ODIs. Mohammad Naim could be given a go in the absence of the former skipper but it looks unlikely either side will make any other changes to their playing XI. The weather does not look promising with thunderstorms predicted but we still hope for some action and a result in this match. Will Bangladesh overcome their disappointment and come back all guns blazing to level the series? Or will the visitors take an unassailable lead going into the final fixture? We will find out soon.