BAN vs AFG, 2nd ODI, Live Updates:Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl against Afghanistan in the second ODI of the three-match series on Saturday at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram. Afghanistan have taken 1-0 lead in the series after they defeated the hosts by 17 runs on DLS method in a rain-shortened first ODI on Wednesday. Rain prevented further play at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after Afghanistan reached 83-2 in 21.4 overs, chasing a target of 164 runs in 43 overs.Left-arm pacer Fazalhaq Farooqi set up the win with 3-24, as Afghanistan restricted Bangladesh to 169-9 before the visitors were given a revised target in heavily overcast conditions. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the 2nd ODI between Bangladesh and Afghanistan from Chattogram