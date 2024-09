Pakistan are in dire straits. After losing the first Test against Bangladesh, the Shan Masood-led side is staring at a defeat in the second Test too. If it happens, it will be a humiliating clean-sweep at home. Pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets on Monday to set Bangladesh on course for victory over Pakistan before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the second Test. Hasan took 5-43 while Nahid added 4-44 -- both career-best figures -- in dismissing Pakistan for 172 in their second innings and giving the visitors a target of 185 to secure a 2-0 series win in Rawalpindi.

Openers Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam raced to 42 without loss, with Zakir hitting two sixes and two boundaries, before rain clouds gathered and bad light suspended play one over after the tea break.

The day saw a funny moment as Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed clumsily entered the field. Internet though it was due to the fear of getting timed out.

unreal fear of abrar ahmed being get timed out when Shakib is bowling



Everyone remembered what happened with sir angelo Mathews #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/bXiijoNBKb — Afrid Mahmud Rifat (@rifat0015) September 2, 2024

Nah look at Abrar pic.twitter.com/syar0spQba — fas (@hashtagworkin) September 2, 2024

Abrar Ahmed running fast to the crease afraid of getting 'timed out'.



Shakib Al Hasan reaction pic.twitter.com/QGd2Wf8faL — Vinod Ajay (@VinodAjay5) September 2, 2024

Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a surprise win in Rawalpindi last month, their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan.

They have won only two series away from home -- against the West Indies in 2009 and Zimbabwe in 2021 -- and need another 143 runs on the final day on Tuesday to secure victory.

Pakistan head coach Jason Gillespie acknowledged that Bangladesh were favourites.

"The odds are probably in favour of Bangladesh and we don't shy away from that," said Gillespie, who is coaching Pakistan for his first series.

"We know what can happen, but we took six for 26 in the first innings so we know that we can have an impact with the ball."

Pakistan had been 117-6 at lunch, with Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha fighting to save the hosts before Hasan ended their 55-run stand.

Hasan had Rizwan caught behind for 43 and had Mohammad Ali caught in the slips on the next ball for a golden duck to leave Pakistan teetering on 136-8.

Salman, who top-scored with 47, added 27 for the last wicket with Mir Hamza before Hasan wrapped up the innings with his fifth wicket, getting Hamza caught in the slip.

"It's very joyful," Hasan said of his first five-wicket haul. "We're very happy to win the first game and now have a chance to win another one."

"We tried to bowl according to our plans and kept taking wickets," he said. "I am delighted that I contributed to my team's good position."

The morning session belonged to 21-year-old Nahid, who dismissed Shan Masood (28), Babar Azam (11) and Saud Shakeel (two).

Pakistan took their overnight score of 9-2 to 47-2 in 10 overs on Monday before Bangladesh broke through with three wickets for 18 runs.

Saim Ayub fell for 20 to a brilliant catch by Najmul Hossain at mid-off as the opener failed to keep down a drive off fast bowler Taskin Ahmed.

Nahid then had Pakistan skipper Masood caught behind by Liton off a wild shot before getting the prized wicket of Azam, caught at slip off a sharp delivery in his next over.

Nahid grabbed his third by dismissing Shakeel and went to lunch with figures of 3-22 off five overs.

With AFP inputs