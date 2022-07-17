Bangladesh ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has announced his retirement from T20Is and his decision came shortly after his side defeated West Indies 3-0 in the three-match ODI series. The left-handed batter made the announcement on his official Facebook account. Tamim posted the message in Bangla, and it reads: "consider me retired from T20 internationals from today. Thanks everyone."

The batter had not T20Is for Bangladesh since the middle of last year and hence there was speculation about his future in the format.

Tamim had last played a T20I in March 2020 and in that game, he scored 41 off 33 balls against Zimbabwe.

The left-handed batter played 78 T20Is for Bangladesh, scoring 1,758 runs.

He is the only batter for Bangladesh to have registered a T20I century and he finishes as the the third highest run-scorer for Bangladesh in the format at an average of 24.65.

In his T20 career, Tamim scored one century and seven fifties.

Tamim has also scored 5082 runs in Tests and 7943 runs in ODIs.