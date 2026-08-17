Bangladesh made history on Sunday, defeating Australia in a Test match in Australia for the very first time. Bangladesh secured an emphatic nine-wicket win over Australia in the first Test in Darwin, riding on spectacular performances by Hasan Mahmud, Tanzid Hasan Tamim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz. While the cricket fraternity united to congratulate Bangladesh on their victory, the England cricket team also came on the receiving end of some banter. For context, England had been outclassed 4-1 by Australia Down Under in the 2025-26 Ashes.

The official account of the Iceland cricket team took to social media to point out that England and Bangladesh have won the same number of Test matches in Australia in the last 15 years: One.

"Fun fact: Bangladesh now have the same number of Test wins in Australia as England do in the last 15 years!" posted Iceland Cricket on X.

This statistic stands despite England being widely regarded as the bigger and richer cricketing nation.

The X post went viral, with some pointing out that Bangladesh have won their only Test in Australia in the last 15 years, while England have won the same despite playing 20 Tests.

Fun fact: Bangladesh now have the same number of Test wins in Australia as England do in the last 15 years! — Iceland Cricket (@icelandcricket) August 16, 2026

Australia vs Bangladesh, 1st Test: As it happened

A fiery six-wicket haul by pacer Hasan Mahmud saw Bangladesh skittle Australia out for just 198 on Day 1 of the first Test in Darwin.

In response, Bangladesh took a first innings lead of 228 runs, posting 426. Tanzid Hasan Tamim led the effort with a maiden Test hundred (101), while captain Najmul Hossain Shanto (84) and Mehidy Hasan Miraz (65) also slammed half-centuries.

Mehidy then showed his class with the ball, picking up a five-wicket haul as Bangladesh bowled out Australia for 284. Australia all-rounder Cameron Green struck a valiant 104, his first Test century on home soil.

Chasing a paltry target of 57, Bangladesh romped home with nine wickets to spare on Day 4, taking a 1-0 lead over Australia in their two-match Test series.

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