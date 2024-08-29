Shakib Al Hasan in action© AFP
Team Bangladesh is celebrating it's historic 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi. It was Bangladesh's first-ever win against Pakistan in a Test match. Amid the series, Bangladesh Cricket Board had received a legal notice to call back and ban star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, as he has been accused in a murder case. The case was reportedly filed by Rafiqul Islam whose son Rubel was killed on August 7 amid the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.
BCB president Faruque Ahmed had stated that the board will be taking on decision on Shakib after the end of the first Test. In the latest development, it has been reported by Cricbuzz that the BCB has allowed Shakib to go ahead in the series.
"He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]," BCB president Faruque Ahmed was quoted in a leading Bengali Daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday.
"Right now the FIR is filed and it is in the initial stage and there are lot of steps after this and until he is proven guilty we will make him play. The Bangladesh team will go to India after the Pakistan series and we want him in that series as well. He is our contracted player and if necessary we will give him legal assistance," he added.
The second Test will conclude on September 3 but Shakib will not return home as he is bound to travel to England to participate in a four-day match for Surrey. He has also received an NOC for the same from the Bangladesh board.
"He [Shakib] has not played red-ball cricket for a while and that is why we have given him an NOC to play for Surrey as it will help him to adjust with red-ball cricket more than anything else," a BCB official confirmed Cricbuzz on Tuesday.
Following this, Shakib will also be seen in the two-match Test series against India, kick-starting from September 19.
Topics mentioned in this article