Team Bangladesh is celebrating it's historic 10-wicket win against Pakistan in the first Test of the two-match series in Rawalpindi. It was Bangladesh's first-ever win against Pakistan in a Test match. Amid the series, Bangladesh Cricket Board had received a legal notice to call back and ban star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, as he has been accused in a murder case. The case was reportedly filed by Rafiqul Islam whose son Rubel was killed on August 7 amid the ongoing protests in Bangladesh.

BCB president Faruque Ahmed had stated that the board will be taking on decision on Shakib after the end of the first Test. In the latest development, it has been reported by Cricbuzz that the BCB has allowed Shakib to go ahead in the series.

"He [Shakib] will continue playing. We received a legal notice regarding bringing him back and we replied them saying this [that he will continue to play]," BCB president Faruque Ahmed was quoted in a leading Bengali Daily Prothom Alo on Tuesday.