Bangladesh players have received no-objection certificates (NOCs) from their cricket board to participate in the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Amid the ongoing Iran-US-Israel conflict, tensions have also risen in Pakistan and Afghanistan, prompting the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to limit the tournament to Karachi and Lahore, with the opening matches set to be played behind closed doors. In response to these developments, Bangladesh's State Minister for Youth and Sports, Aminul Haque, earlier stated that no player would be granted clearance if the security situation continued to be uncertain.

However, just a day after Haque's announcement, a senior Bangladeshi government official confirmed that NOCs had indeed been issued, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

"We discussed the situation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which then communicated with our High Commission in Islamabad. After receiving assurances, we granted permission for participation in the PSL," the official said.

Following the approval, four Bangladeshi players travelled to Pakistan to join their respective PSL teams.

"Please be informed that both Pakistan and Afghanistan have declared a ceasefire before Eid-ul-Azha. It is expected that the ceasefire will sustain for the time being. The venues for PSL matches are selected in Lahore and Karachi, which are considered safe. Yesterday, the Pakistan Cricket Control Board announced that there would be no public gathering at the stadium. The concerned authorities in Pakistan are committed to ensuring the safety and security of the cricketers," read a letter sent by the Bangladesh High Commission in Pakistan to the Bangladesh government on Monday.

"Under these circumstances, the Mission recommends that Bangladeshi cricketers can participate in the PSL matches," it added.

Mustafizur Rahman, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shoriful Islam, Nahid Rana, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, and Rishad Hossain are among the Bangladeshi players set to feature in the upcoming season.

PSL 2026 will begin on March 26, with Lahore Qalandars facing Hyderabad Kingsmen in the opening match.