Arafat Minhas became the first Pakistani to take five wickets on his one-day international debut as Pakistan spun Australia out for 200 in the first ODI in Rawalpindi on Saturday. The 21-year-old finished with 5-32 while Abrar grabbed 2-44 to end the Australian innings in 44.1 overs after Pakistan sent Australia into bat on a dry spin-assisting Pindi Stadium pitch. Matthew Renshaw hit a career best 63-ball 61 and opener Matthew Short with a 76-ball 55 batted well amidst a spin assault with eight wickets going to slow bowlers.

Minhas is also the first spinner in ODI history to claim a five-for on debut.

HISTORY MADE BY ARAFAT MINHAS



- Arafat Minhas becomes the first Pakistani bowler to take a five-wicket haul on his ODI debut. A dream start to an international career! pic.twitter.com/GlARjGJavR — Ahtasham Riaz (@ahtashamriaz22) May 30, 2026

It was Abrar who broke the opening stand of 34 with the wicket of Alex Carey for 19, before Minhas destroyed the batting with guile and accuracy.

Minhas had stand-in skipper Josh Inglis (13) and Marnus Labuschagne (nought) in his fourth over before getting Cameron Green for a third ball duck in his next.

At 68-4 Australia were in a spot of bother, but Short and Renshaw fought hard through a fifth wicket stand of 55 before Minhas broke the stand, getting Short stumped.

Abrar returned for his second spell to dismiss Renshaw while Arafat completed his five-wicket haul by Nathan Ellis for eight.

Short hit six boundaries in his fourth ODI half century while Renshaw's knock had five boundaries and a six.

(With Added Inputs)

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