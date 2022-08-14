Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting shared a picture on social media in which he can be seen standing with the likes of former teammates Brett Lee, Adam Gilchrist and Shane Watson. "And the band is back together. What a weekend with these legends," said Ponting while posting the picture on Instagram. India's wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was quick to respond to the picture. "All the bosses are together," said Pant. On the other hand, Australian opener David Warner said: "Miss you Ricky."

Days before, Ricky Ponting had predicted the winner of the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match. He backed the Indian team to win the game on August 28 at the Dubai International Stadium. Notably, Pakistan hold an edge over India in the head-to-head meetings overall, but in Asia Cup, India have a slight advantage of 7-5 in their 13 matches as one match ended in a no result.

Ponting expects a tight match between both the sides but feels India have the depth to go across the line in the match.

"I will stick with India to win that clash against Pakistan. That is taking nothing away from Pakistan because they are an incredible cricket nation that continues to present out-and-out superstar players," said the former Australia captain in an episode of ICC Review.

Promoted

"It is always hard to go past India in any tournament, not just an Asia Cup, but I think every time we talk about the T20 World Cup which is coming up, I think that India will be right in the thick of it there. Their depth is definitely better than the other teams and I think India will win the Asia Cup," he added.

(With ANI Inputs)