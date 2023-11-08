Bangladesh Women will take on Pakistan Women in the final ODI of the Pakistan Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023 on November 10 at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. The match will start at 9:00 AM IST. The Bangladesh women's cricket team sealed the preceding T20I series by 2-1 as Bismah Maroof (98 runs) and Nahida Akter (eight wickets) topped the scoring and wicket-taking charts, respectively. The ongoing ODI series stands at 1-1 after Bangladesh levelled the series with a thrilling super-over win in the second ODI.

With the third one-day international match set to be the decider, the two teams will go in with all their might to try and pocket the ODI series.

BAN-W vs PAK-W pitch report

The average first innings score of 220 in the 100+ ODIs played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium suggests a batter-friendly wicket on offer.

However, the two ODIs played here in the ongoing series have seen the bowlers make merry, with only one half-century scored by hosts' captain Nigar Sultana.

Teams bowling first have won more matches compared to the sides batting first and hence, the captains must choose to chase a total to have higher chances of winning.

Pace or spin?

Spin is the way to go at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur as all the four leading wicket-takers in the ODI series (Sadia Iqbal, Nida Dar, Umm-e-Hani and Nahida Akter) are spinners. Nonetheless, pacers too can extract something from the pitch if they bowl in the right areas.

BAN-W vs PAK-W weather report

The temperature at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is predicted to be around 32 degrees Celsius and roughly 52 per cent humidity.

BAN-W vs PAK-W Fantasy 11 Prediction: Top captain and vice-captain picks

Nida Dar:Pakistan Women's all-rounder has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing ODI series. The seasoned campaigner has accumulated 62 runs and claimed four wickets at a respectable economy rate of 3.07 in two matches.

Sadia Iqbal:Sadia Iqbal's superb performances in the Pakistan Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023 include six wickets in two ODIs. Her accurate bowling and ability to pick up key wickets are vital in restricting the opposition, making her a key asset for Pakistan.

Nigar Sultana:The Bangladesh Women captain has contributed significantly to her team in the Pakistan Women tour of Bangladesh 2023, amassing 67 runs in two ODIs, including one half-century. The hosts will once again bank on the wicket-keeper batter to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Nahida Akter: With four wickets in two ODIs at an economy of 3.87, the slow left-arm orthodox bowler is Bangladesh Women's leading wicket-taker in the series. Her best performance of 3/30 came in the first ODI, albeit in a losing cause.

BAN-W vs PAK-W Fantasy 11 team

Wicket-keepers: Nigar Sultana

Batters:Bismah Maroof, Fargana Hoque, Sidra Ameen

All-rounders: Nida Dar, Aliya Riaz, Shorna Akter

Bowlers: Nahida Akter, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Fahima Khatun

Captain: Nida Dar

Vice-captain: Sadia Iqbal

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women head-to-head record in ODIs

Bangladesh Women and Pakistan Women have competed against each other on 14 occasions in ODIs, winning seven matches each.

The last five ODI matches have seen Pakistan Women win once and Bangladesh Women on four occasions. Bangladesh Women have registered the highest and the lowest score in these five encounters.

While they recorded 234/7 in a winning cause in the ICC Women's World Cup 2022 match-up, a mere 81/10 resulted in a five-wicket defeat in the opening ODI of the Pakistan Women's tour of Bangladesh 2023.

Bangladesh Women vs Pakistan Women third ODI prediction

Bangladesh Women have won four of the last five ODIs against Pakistan Women and will go into this clash as the favourites to win and pocket the three-match ODI series.