Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates:Asitha Fernando scalped six wickets for Sri Lanka in the second innings to bundle out Bangladesh for 169 in the second innings of the ongoing 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Sri Lanka now need 29 runs to win the second Test, to take the series 1-0. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 58, while Liton Das scored 52. After the visitors took a first innings lead of 141, the hosts lost four wickets in the final session on Day 4, and were reeling at 34 for four. Asitha Fernando had struck early for Sri Lanka, dismissing Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy in quick succession. In between Tamim and Hasan's dismissal, Bangladesh also lost the wickets of Najmul Hussain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque. Earlier, Sri Lanka, on the back of Angelo Mathews (145) and Dinesh Chandimal's (124) marathon knocks, posted a total of 506, and took a first innings lead of 141. (LIVE SCORECARD)
OUT! b Asitha Fernando.
Khaled Ahmed is the last man in for Bangladesh.
OUT! LBW! Asitha Fernando gets his five-wicket haul! What a session he has had! Sri Lanka are one wicket away from batting again.
Shorter ball, around middle. Taijul Islam ducks under it and leaves it alone.
Shorter ball, around off. Ebadot Hossain hangs back and tries to defend this but the ball goes off the outside edge along the ground towards point.
Fuller, around off. Ebadot Hossain blocks it out.
An absolute peach! Quicker, fuller, outside off, straighter on this occasion. Ebadot Hossain presses forward to defend this but he gets beaten as the ball zips past his outside edge.
On middle, tad quicker. Ebadot Hossain hangs back, presents the full face of the bat and blocks it out.
Fuller ball, around middle and off. Ebadot Hossain leans and blocks it out.
Ebadot Hossain is the next man in.
OUT! LBW! Ramesh Mendis grabs his first wicket and Bangladesh are now 8 down! A fuller ball, this one lands around middle and and spins a tad into the leg pole. Mosaddek Hossain hangs back tries to pull this away but he misses and gets hit on his pad. A huge shout for LBW and the umpire raises his finger! Mosaddek Hossain reviews it immediately. No bat involved confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking indicates three reds and Mosaddek Hossain has to walk back to the hut. Sri Lanka are sensing a win here! First wicket of the match for a Sri Lankan spinner and it is a timely one too.
Asitha Fernando drops it short again, around middle and leg. Taijul Islam ducks underneath it.
Back of a length, outside off. Mosaddek Hossain pushes it towards deep cover-point for a single.
Shorter, down middle and leg. Mosaddek Hossain ducks under it.
Angling in around middle, on a length. Mosaddek Hossain tucks it to mid-wicket.
Good-length delivery, darting it on the thigh pads. Taijul Islam tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
Asitha Fernando drops it short down the leg side. Mosaddek Hossain miscues his pull shot towards fine leg. Single taken!
Ramesh Mendis goes 'round the wicket now, serves a fuller ball, around middle and off. Taijul Islam defends it out solidly off the front foot.
Pitches it up, around off. Mosaddek Hossain presses forward and pushes it to long on for a single.
Shorter, quicker, around middle and leg. Mosaddek Hossain tucks it towards the fielder at leg slip, who collects the ball on the bounce.