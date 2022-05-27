Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Score Updates:Asitha Fernando scalped six wickets for Sri Lanka in the second innings to bundle out Bangladesh for 169 in the second innings of the ongoing 2nd Test at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Sri Lanka now need 29 runs to win the second Test, to take the series 1-0. Shakib Al Hasan top-scored for Bangladesh with 58, while Liton Das scored 52. After the visitors took a first innings lead of 141, the hosts lost four wickets in the final session on Day 4, and were reeling at 34 for four. Asitha Fernando had struck early for Sri Lanka, dismissing Bangladesh openers Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudul Hasan Joy in quick succession. In between Tamim and Hasan's dismissal, Bangladesh also lost the wickets of Najmul Hussain Shanto and skipper Mominul Haque. Earlier, Sri Lanka, on the back of Angelo Mathews (145) and Dinesh Chandimal's (124) marathon knocks, posted a total of 506, and took a first innings lead of 141. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test, Day 5 from the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka