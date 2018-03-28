Ball-Tampering Scandal: Tim Paine Appointed Australia's Test Captain

Tim Paine is officially the new captain of the Australian team

Tim Paine was announced as Australia's 46th Test captain on Tuesday following Cricket Australia's decision to strip Steve Smith of the captaincy for his involvement in the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal. Paine acted as interim captain on the fourth and final day of the third Test at Newlands after Smith had stepped down from the leadership before the start of play. Smith was suspended for one match by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for "conduct contrary to the spirit of the game" and has been sent home by Cricket Australia alongside David Warner and Cameron Bancroft.

Cricket Australia CEO James Sutherland had earlier announced that the Australian trio of Smith, Warner and Cameron Bancroft will return home and not play the fourth and the final Test against South Africa starting Friday. Sutherland also said Darren Lehmann will continue as Australia coach.

Following this, Sutherland has officially reported Smith, Warner and Bancroft for breaching article 2.3.5 of Cricket Australia's Code of Conduct.

Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns have been named their replacements.

"All three players reported will depart South Africa tomorrow. The replacement players will fly to Johannesburg over the next 24 hours to join the squad for the Fourth Test against South Africa. The three replacement players are Matthew Renshaw, Glenn Maxwell and Joe Burns," Cricket Australia release said.