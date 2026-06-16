The India A vs Sri Lanka A tri-series one-day match turned out to be a Pandora's box, triggering controversy after controversy. At first, it was India all-rounder Vipraj Nigam who cost his team a 10-run penalty for his repetitive mistake of running down the middle of the pitch. Later, with the two teams' scores tied at 265 each after the completion of 100 overs, a Super Over was called to decide the winner. However, not everyone seemed keen for the one-over eliminator to go ahead, as the light in Dambulla had significantly deteriorated.

A report stated that India captain Tilak Varma pushed for the Super Over to be played, while the on-field umpires were hesitant. The Sri Lankan camp chose not to get involved in the debate. Ultimately, the match went ahead after the officials agreed to the Super Over option, but on one condition: play would be stopped immediately if the light deteriorated any further.

Sri Lanka A batted first, scoring 16 runs off their 6 balls to set India A a target of 17 runs to win.

According to a report in Sportstar, the officials then refused to halt the match, even though the light had deteriorated considerably by the time the Indian team came out to bat. To make matters worse, an over-waist-high no-ball was called on the final delivery of Sri Lanka's batting in the Super Over, prompting an immediate protest from the Indian camp.

The two hottest moments of today's match!

First, Tilak Varma went face-to-face with the umpire, then

Vaibhav Suryavanshi got into a heated exchange with the Sri Lankan players. pic.twitter.com/fZSVPLGmbp — Rehan 56 (@imrehan456) June 15, 2026

Despite the low visibility, the umpires allowed a fast bowler to operate. In fact, the report claimed that the spectators were not even able to see the ball during India's run chase. One Indian player was reportedly overheard telling his teammates, "Yaar, ball dikh hi nahi raha hai" (Mate, I can't even see the ball).

The Indian batting duo of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Suryansh Shedge struggled to connect with the ball, and the team ended up scoring only 9 runs in the Super Over. Tempers flared after the final whistle when words were exchanged between the Sri Lankan players and Sooryavanshi, prompting an aggressive reaction from the teenager.

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