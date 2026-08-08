India batter Jemimah Rodrigues has been ruled out of The Hundred after sustaining a hamstring injury. Rodrigues, who joined Southern Brave as a direct signing for £60,000 (approximately US$80,000), has been one of the franchise's most consistent performers this season. She scored 143 runs in six innings, playing a key role in the Brave's strong campaign as they sit joint-top of the women's competition on 20 points alongside Trent Rockets, who lead on net run rate.

The 25-year-old has also claimed two Player of the Match awards for her performances, making her absence a significant blow to Southern Brave as the competition enters its decisive phase.

It is a significant blow for the Brave, as well as the competition, given Rodrigues' profile. They have two games remaining to secure automatic qualification for the final by finishing top of the table, with Manchester Super Giants and Trent Rockets their remaining opponents.

Her absence could also be a concern for India, with the Women's Asia Cup set to begin in the UAE later this month.

The extent of Rodrigues' hamstring injury is yet to be ascertained, and her withdrawal could be a precautionary measure aimed at protecting her fitness and preventing further damage. India begin their campaign against Thailand in Dubai on August 30, 22 days from now.

Brave have moved quickly to replace Rodrigues, bringing in Australian all-rounder Charli Knott, who returns to the Utilita Bowl after featuring for the side in the 2024 edition.

Knott has enjoyed an excellent T20 summer in England, scoring 404 runs and taking 27 wickets, the most in the competition, during The Blaze's Vitality Blast-winning campaign.

Featured Video Of The Day

Spain's World Cup Champions Celebrate Wildly At Cibeles Square