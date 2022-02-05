Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar weighed in on a specific ODI rule which he thinks changes the balance of the game and puts more pressure on the bowlers. Talking to news18.com, Sachin was quite vocal against the rule of two new balls being used in an ODI which he thinks, eventually makes it harder for the bowlers to bring in reverse swing.

On being asked the question, "You have strong views on two new balls being used for an ODI? You don't seem to like it," Sachin replied: "Two new balls and field restrictions, I mean, it has put a lot of pressure on the bowlers. I don't see reverse swing happening in ODI cricket. When was the last time it happened? It could have happened in the 45th over or whatever. If an ODI is played with one ball, reverse swing would probably happen in the 23rd over. That's where the balance (of the game) changes. Reverse swing with SG, without a doubt, is better than any other ball makes."

Sachin was quite critical about how late the balls swung when two were being used in comparison to the usage of a single ball that produced movement around the "23rd" over itself.

These views come ahead of India's three-match ODI series against the West Indies beginning February 6 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

It will be interesting to see if the Indian bowlers can produce movement in the air as well as off the deck, considering the hard nature of the Ahmedabad surface.