Batter Shikhar Dhawan gave all the cricket fans a delightful morning as he posted a picture with Rishabh Pant on his Instagram. Both the players reunited at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru, where the 25-year-old Pant has been working on rehabilitation. The wicketkeeper-batter has been out of action since December 2022, after he met with a horrific car accident while travelling from Delhi to Roorkee. He keeps on updating his fans regarding his health through his posts on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Dhawan shared a pic with Pant, where the latter was seen with a bandage on his leg. "Back and better than ever! So happy to see you again," wrote Dhawan in the caption.

The picture soon went viral as Pant also commented with two fire emoticons. Later, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh also expressed delight and commented with two diamond emoticons.

Notably, both Pant and Dhawan are from Delhi and share a very close bond of friendship. They have played for India and have also been teammates in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Dhawan recently played in the 16th edition of the IPL, where he captained the Punjab Kings. He journey was interrupted by some injuries but he still had a phenomenal outing with the bat, scoring 373 runs in 11 matches.

However, he failed to take PBKS into the Playoffs as they could only manage to get six victories out of 14 matches and finished at the eighth spot on the points table.

Talking about Pant, the wicketkeeper-batter recently had an interaction with the Under-16 cricketers at the NCA. The BCCI had shared some pictures of the interaction and thanked Pant for sharing some tips with the budding cricketers.

Earlier, the 25-year-old cricketer also uploaded a video on his Instagram, where he was able to walk without the help of crutches. He could be seen throwing away his crutches and walk without any difficulty.

The video featured Pant with his trainer as he first tried walking with the crutch and then threw them away much to the delight of fans.