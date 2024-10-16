Pakistan cricket team batter Kamran Ghulam impressed everyone on debut as he slammed a gritty century on Day 1 of the second Test match against England on Tuesday. Ghulam looked at ease against the England bowlers and he ended up scoring 118 off 224 deliveries with the help of 11 fours and 1 six. The 29-year-old replaced Babar Azam in the starting XI after the former Pakistan captain was dropped following a dismal run. Following the ton, Babar took to social media to congratulate Ghulam on his achievement as he wrote on his Instagram story - "Well done Kamran".

Kamran Ghulam hit a superb century on his debut to guide Pakistan to 259-5 on the opening day of the second Test against England in Multan on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old replaced out-of-form Babar Azam at number four and foiled England's aggressive bowling and fielding to score 118.

At close of an even day's play, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha were unbeaten with 37 and five respectively.

The day ended Ghulam's frustrating long wait for a place in the Pakistan team after he smashed a national record 1,249 runs in the 2020 domestic season.

Ghulam led a fightback after the hosts, who won the toss, were struggling at 19-2 with England spinner Jack Leach striking twice in the first hour.

Ghulam added 149 for the defiant third wicket with Saim Ayub, who hit a career-best 77, and another 65 for the fifth wicket with Rizwan.

He reached three figures with a boundary off spinner Joe Root, taking 280 minutes and becoming Pakistan's 12th batter to score a century in his first Test.

With just half an hour before stumps, Ghulam was bowled by spinner Shoaib Bashir, ending a resolute 323-minute knock spiced with 11 fours and a six.

Ghulam said his century was a reward for his wait.

"It is delightful to score a hundred and that too as a replacement for Babar Azam, who has been a great player for Pakistan," said Ghulam, who had a big let-off on 79 when Ben Duckett failed to get a difficult chance off Leach.

"I saw that with a bated breath but Almighty was so kind on me," said Ghulam.

(With AFP inputs)