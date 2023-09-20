Much has been said and written about the worsening relationship between Pakistan cricket team captain Babar Azam and marquee pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi. However, the cricketers quashed the outside noise as they greeted each other in a heartwarming manner at the wedding ceremony of Shaheen. Babar arrived at the wedding venue in a grand style and then gave a big hug to Shaheen who got married to Ansha, the daughter of former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, just days after the conclusion of the Asia Cup 2023.

Several pictures and videos of Babar and Shaheen's moments together on the occasion have surfaced on social media. The pictures haven't only rubbished the rumours that were being spread on the internet but also emphasised the brotherly bond the two carry.

Here are some pictures and videos:

Loving this bond between Shahid Afridi and Babar Azam. He always treats him like a little brother. #ShahidAfridi #BabarAzam #ShaheenAfridi @SAfridiOfficial pic.twitter.com/87ca5gwnoy — Maham Gillani (@DheetAfridian) September 19, 2023

Babar himself also took to Twitter (formerly X) to congratulate Shaheen on the nuptials.

As for Shaheen, he and Ansha tied the nuptial knot in a daytime nikkah in Karachi on Friday. A reception was organised for the couple at the DHA Golf and Country Club after the wedding ceremony. The reception was attended by a lot of Shaheen's teammates from the Pakistan national cricket team.

A number of Pakistani cricketers got married in the last 12 months. Before Shaheen, Shadab Khan had tied the nuptial knot with former cricketer Saqlain Mushtaq's daughter. Before him, Shan Masood also married Nische Khan had gotten married in January this year.

Even Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf became a married man in a daytime ceremony in December last year.