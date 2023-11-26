A funny video of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan is going viral on social media. In the clip, Babar could be seen leaving his crease after a ball was delivered. Wicketkeeper Rizwan throws the ball on the stumps after collection and appeals for a run-out from the leg umpire. The follow-up sees Babar running funnily towards Rizwan in a bid to hit the wicketkeeper with his bat. As Rizwan runs behind the stumps to save himself, Babar chases the player, giving rise to a hilarious scene.

Watch the video here:

It is worth noting that Babar stepped down as Pakistan cricket team skipper on November 15 this year following his side's disappointing run in the Cricket World Cup 2023. Pakistan lost five out of their nine matches and failed to qualify for the semifinals.

Babar himself did not have a great outing in the tournament with 320 runs from 9 matches. The cricketer came under a lot of pressure from both experts and fans regarding his captaincy and his lack of form with the bat did not help matters.

Shan Masood was appointed Test captain while Shaheen Afridi took over as the T20I captain.

Babar's decision to step down from Pakistan captaincy evoked mixed reactions from his teammates, with a few of them taking to social media to praise the 29-year-old's contributions as the leader while some others remained silent.

Babar and Sarfaraz Ahmed recently attended the Qawwali night ahead of teammate Imam-ul-Haq's wedding in Lahore.

Sarfaraz made the most of the occasions as he seen enjoying the music, with Babar and Usman Qadir sitting next to him. Babar had a smile on his face as Sarfaraz grooved to the tune of 'Mera piya ghar aaya'. Notably, Imam's nikah (wedding ceremony) will take place on Saturday, November 25, with the wedding reception set to be held a day later (Sunday, November 26).

(With PTI Inputs)