Pakistan batter Babar Azam became the joint-fastest batter to score 6,000 ODI runs during the final of the ODI tri-series against New Zealand at the National Stadium on Friday. Babar, opening alongside Fakhar Zaman, began cautiously, struggling to find fluency early on after Pakistan skipper Mohammad Rizwan opted to bat first. In the seventh over, he seized on an overpitched delivery from Jacob Duffy, driving it elegantly through covers to bring up 6,000 ODI runs in his 123rd innings-equalling former South African great Hashim Amla's record for the fastest to the mark.

Moreover, he also became the fastest Asian to reach the milestone in ODI cricket, leapfrogging India batting stalwart Virat Kohli who took 136 innings to reach the milestone.

He had earlier become the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs in May 2023, reaching the milestone in just 97 matches. However, since the conclusion of the ODI World Cup, the Pakistan captain has struggled to maintain his form, with just two fifty-plus scores in his last seven innings.

The ongoing tri-series, seen as a crucial warm-up ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19, hasn't been kind to Babar either.

Babar was dismissed cheaply for 10 in the opening game against New Zealand and fell short again (23) while chasing a big total against South Africa.

In the ongoing final of the tri-series, Babar showed glimpses of his trademark stability after Pakistan lost Fakhar Zaman and Saud Shakeel early.

At the end of the first powerplay, Babar was unbeaten on 24, anchoring Pakistan at 48 for 2. Attempting to accelerate, Babar fell for 29, mistiming a shot against Nathan Smith as Pakistan stumbled to 54 for 3 in the 12th over.

