Babar Azam shared a hilarious moment with Pakistan teammate Hasan Ali during the Pakistan Super League encounter between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United on Thursday. While taking a single, Babar scared the fast bowler by lifting his bat and pretending to hit him with it. Hasan was taken aback by the sudden gesture and ran for cover as Babar broke into laughter. The two cricketers shared a light moment afterwards and the moment left the commentators in splits. Babar top-scored for Zalmi with 75 but was unable to guide his team to victory against the Islamabad side.

Some banter between Babar Azam and Hassan Ali#PZvsIUpic.twitter.com/tDsxIhcrCl — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) February 23, 2023

This was the second loss for Peshawar Zalmi in the competition as they posted a total of 157 with Hasan Ali taking three wickets. In response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored an impressive 62 off just 31 deliveries as Islamabad United were able to reach the target easily to clinch a much-needed victory.

After the match, Babar revealed the conversation he had with Hasan on the field.

"I wasn't saying much to him. I was just trying to compete with him because everyone knows that since he is making a comeback, he would put in extra effort. He wasn't in the best of forms but the way he bowled tonight, it shows that he is getting his rhythm back. I was having a bit of interaction with him, trying to put him under pressure but I guess it didn't work," Babar explained.

Hasan Ali won the Man of the Match award for his brilliant bowling performance.

Sponsored by Vuukle

"I kept believing in myself and worked hard to get back. The first over didn't go to plan but I came back well. Thanks to the management for always backing me and telling me I am a tiger. I would also like to thank my wife who keeps pushing me and believing in me. When I got the ball in my second spell, the credit goes to Shadab for believing me and giving the ball after a poor first over," he said.

Featured Video Of The Day

Gautam Gambhir Backs KL Rahul To Be Retained In Indian Team's Playing XI