The first Test between Pakistan and New Zealand ended in a draw after bad light forced early stumps on Day 5. The hosts declared their innings after scoring 311/8, taking a 137-run lead. The major contributions were made by Imam-ul-Haq, who smashed 96 runs while Saud Shakeel and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 55 not out and 53 runs respectively. In return, the visitors made a blistering start and they posted 61/1 before the game was called-off. The result of the two-match series will now be decided in the next game that starts on Monday.

However, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam got embroiled in a tense situation during the post-match press conference. As Babar was about to leave the press conference, a reporter got visibly irked after being ignored by the batter and yelled, "Ye koi tareeka nahi hain, yaha sawaal ke lie aapko ishaare kar rahe hain (This is not the way, I'm making repeated gestures to ask you a question)."

Babar did not take the statement lightly and gave back a death stare to the reporter before the media manager came and switched off the microphone.

Coming to the match, Ish Sodhi grabbed 6-86 and threatened to give New Zealand victory in the first two sessions on the fifth and final day, but Pakistan fought on before declaring their second innings at 311-8.

That gave New Zealand a tough target of 138 to win in 15 overs, and the chase ended in fading light on 61-1, with Tom Latham unbeaten on 35 and Devon Conway 18.

Michael Bracewell was the only wicket to fall for three.

Sodhi was the star as he improved on his previous best of 4-60 against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo four years ago.

