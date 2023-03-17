The Indian Premier League (IPL) is undoubtedly the biggest T20 league in the world, both in terms of players' participation, pouplarity and the revenue it generates. There remain other T20 league as well like the Big Bash League, the Pakistan Super League, the SA20 League, etc. In a video that has surfaced online, Babar was asked to pick his favourite between the IPL and BBL. To the surprise of many, the Pakistan captain went on to pick the Australian T20 league over the Indian. His comment drew varied reactions from fans on social media, and even former India cricketer Harbhajan Singh couldn't resist sharing his views.

"IPL or Big Bash, which league do you like the most?", Babar was asked.

"The conditions over there in Australia are different. The pitches over there are really fast and you get to learn a lot. Whereas in IPL, you get the same Asian conditions," Babar said in response.

Taking to Twitter, Harbhajan reacted with a laughing emoji on the video.

Babar is presently busy with the Pakistan Super League Season 8. The talismanic batter led his team to a brilliant victory over Islamabad United on Thursday. He led from the front, scoring 64 runs from 39 balls as Peshawar Zalmi put 183 runs on the board. In reply, Islamabad could only score 171 runs, and hence, were eliminated from the race to the final.

Speaking of his side's win, Babar said: The way the fast bowlers executed and came back, it was outstanding. The ball started to reverse after 10 overs. We couldn't finish well with the bat, we were 20 runs short. There's always room for improvement. We need to bowl well in the first six overs."

Zalmi will now take on Lahore Qalandars in the Eliminator 2 on Friday.