Mudassar Nazar, the former Pakistan head coach, feels star batter Babar Azam needs to score more Test centuries, in order to be considered among greats of the game. Babar, who scored nine centuries and 26 half-centuries, won the ICC men's cricketer of the year award, while also taking the ODI cricketer of the year prize for a second successive year, on Thursday. Nazar said that Babar needs to work on his conversion rate, while citing the example of England batter Joe Root, who also struggled to score centuries at one point in his career.

"If Babar continues to score runs in Test cricket likes he does in ODIs, then he will be considered among greats of the game. It is often seen that after scoring fifty in Test cricket, he fails to convert it into a century. Joe Root was facing the same issue but he worked on it. Babar needs to do focus on the doing the same thing," Nazar told Cricket Pakistan.

However, Nazar suggested that if Babar continues to perform at the highest level, the 28-year-old will finish his career as one of the greatest batters produced by Pakistan. The former head coach also added that he will need proper backing and support from the Pakistan Cricket Board in the future.

"Babar is only 28 years old. The rate at which he is going, he would end up as one of the best Pakistan batters ever, but for that he needs to be more focused. He also needs proper backing and support from PCB," he added.

Babar will lead the Peshawar Zalmi franchise in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

