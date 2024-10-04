The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) continues to be criticized. While it was the frequent changes in board members and captaincy that saw it facing backlash, a new issue has come to the fore now. As per reports in Pakistani media, the players of the national team are yet to receive their four months' salary, be it stars like Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan or Shaheen Afridi. Not only the men's team, but the Pakistan women's cricket team is also having its four months of salary due.

A total of 25 senior men's cricketers were awarded three-year contracts, running from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2026. However, there has been a review of the contracts due to the team's poor showing, claimed a report in Cricket Pakistan.

"Last year, prior to the World Cup, players pressured the board to secure a favorable contract, but the current situation has changed dramatically. They have not received their monthly salaries for four months, from July to October, and have been left waiting despite numerous reminders," stated the report.

"Additionally, the sponsorship payments for the logo on their shirts have also been overdue for several months," it added.

On the other hand, a Cricbuzz report has claimed that the women's team players, who are on a 23-month contract since August 21, 2023, are yet to be paid for the past four months. Their contract was set to be reviewed after 12 months but it is still under progress.

"It is a work in progress. As soon as the lists are finalised and approved, contracts will be offered with effect from 1 July 2024," the board said as quoted in the report.

While the Pakistan men's cricket team is set to take on England in a three-match Test series at home, starting October 7, the women's team is in United Arab Emirates for Women's T20 World Cup 2024 that kicked off on October 3.