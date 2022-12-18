After losing the first two Tests, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan cricket team came in the third Test against England with much resolve. However, spinners Jack Leach and teenager Rehan Ahmed shared six wickets between them as England dismissed Pakistan for 304 Saturday on the opening day in Karachi. Leach grabbed 4-140 and Ahmed finished with 2-89 as Pakistan batters spoiled good starts after Babar Azam won the toss and batted on a turning National Stadium pitch. But England also fell prey to spin, with mystery tweaker Abrar Ahmed trapping Zak Crawley without scoring before the visitors closed the day on 7-1.

Babar Azam top-scored for Pakistan with 78 before he got run out in the post-tea session, while Agha Salman made 56.

After the dismissal, Babar was clearly frustrated.

Watch: Babar Azam Is Frustrated After Getting Run Out Against England

But the start of the day belonged to Ahmed -- who at 18 years and 126 days old became the youngest England player to start a Test -- when he dismissed Saud Shakeel for 23 in his seventh over. Before Ahmed, Brian Close was the youngest England debutant at 18 years and 149 days when he played against New Zealand in 1949.

Leach then came into the act, breaking a stubborn eighth wicket stand of 48 between Salman and Nauman Ali (20). Ahmed, who was presented with his Test cap in front of his Pakistan-born father Naeem by former England skipper Nasser Hussain, described the scene as "the best moment".

"It's great to be part of it. I believe in myself and try to do my best when given an opportunity," he said. "They (England players) backed me the whole day and I couldn't ask for more. To play at such a young age is a blessing. It's the best feeling in my life."

WIth AFP inputs

