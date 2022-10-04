Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the darling of cricket fans in the country but even he is not beyond criticism and trolling. The same was visible when Pakistani fans didn't take kindly a comment that Babar made during the post match press conference, after Pakistan surrendered the T20I series against England 3-4.

The hosts were beaten comprehensively by England in the series decider despite the fact that the Three Lions were missing several key players in their line-up.

When asked about the defeat, Babar said, "ye khubsurti hai cricket ki, kabhi aap jeete hain kabhi aaj harte hain" ('This is the beauty of cricket; sometimes you win, sometimes you lose.").

Babar's comment went viral on social media and several Pakistani fans started comparing this statement to the one made by coach Saqlain Mushtaq after a previous defeat.

While Babar remains confident of Pakistan's chances in the upcoming T20 World Cup, the fans weren't amused by his statement. Here are some of the reactions

Pakistan will start their ICC T20 World Cup campaign against arch rivals India on October 23.