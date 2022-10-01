Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may have had a poor Asia Cup, but he has found his mojo again in the seven-match T20I series against England. On Friday, the 27-year-old became the joint-fastest player to reach 3000 runs in T20Is, drawing level with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli. Both players reached the milestone in 81 innings. In the process, he also overtook Ireland's Paul Stirling to become the fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. He is only behind Rohit Sharma, Kohli and New Zealand's Martin Guptill.

Babar Azam on Friday played a stunning 87-run knock at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore to help take Pakistan to a total of 169/6. In the absence of his regular opening partner, Mohammad Rizwan, it was a one-man show from the skipper, with the next highest score being Iftikhar Ahmed's 31.

Babar's unbeaten 59-ball 87 added to his century earlier in the series.

However, his heroics were not enough as England put on a brutal display of hitting to chase down the target in just 14.3 overs.

Openers Phil Salt and Alex Hales got them off to a flyer before the latter fell for 27 off 12.

But Salt continued his assault on the Pakistan bowlers, with Dawid Malan and Ben Duckett chipping in from the other end.

The opener finished unbeaten on 88 off 41 deliveries, having smashed 13 fours and three sixes. This was his career-best score in the format.

With the win, England have levelled the series 3-3. Both teams will next face off in the decider in Lahore on Sunday.