After allegations of spot-fixing and match-fixing against the Pakistan cricket team surfaced online, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has asked those making such claims to come up with "proof". The board also said that a legal action will be taken against the ones if any allegation is made without any proof. The statement from PCB was not official as Cricket Pakistan quoted a source from the governing body. While the source confirmed that the PCB is aware of the "negative comments", it termed the accusations as "baseless". It is worth noting that such allegations against the Babar Azam and Co. are surfacing after their early exit from T20 World Cup 2024.

"We are fully aware of these negative comments. Criticism within the bounds of the game is acceptable and there is no objection to it. However, baseless allegations like match-fixing cannot be tolerated under any circumstances," said a PCB source as quoted by the Pakistan-based news organisation.

The news outlet also asked if the board would conduct an investigation while responding to the claims.

"PCB has no doubts, so why should we conduct an inquiry? Those who made the allegations should provide proof. We have instructed our legal department to issue notices to such individuals and demand evidence. If not provided, we will seek compensation for defamation. A new law in Punjab ensures that a decision will come within six months," the sources added.

After Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2024 group stage exit, former cricketers and administrators have been quite aggressive in criticising the Babar Azam-led side.

From poor fitness to lack of intent, every aspect of Pakistan is under the scanner after the 2022 T20 World Cup runners-up were knocked out from the group stage. Pakistan's campaign started with two losses against T20 World Cup debutants USA and former champions India. They could never recover from those losses despite winning the last two matches.

A senior journalist Mubashir Lucman raised a serious allegation against Babar, which concerns the Pakistan captain being gifted a costly car. Babar was gifted an Audi e-Tron GT by his elder brother late last year. In India, the approximate cost of the car is about INR 2 crore while in Pakistan currency it's more than double.

The journalist said in video, which has gone viral, "Babar Azam has got new e-Tron. He has said his brother gifted it. I wondered what does his brother do that he is gifting a Rs 7-8 crore car. I found out that he does nothing. Then somebody told me that if you lose to small teams, even then you will not get plots, cars then who will get? I told the person that these are serious allegation. He told me everyone knows who is doing what."

The video drew mixed response with some users saying that people are trying to defame the Pakistan team.