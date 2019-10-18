 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
Cricket

Australia's Alex Carey Takes Sensational Diving Catch In Sheffield Shield Match. Watch

Updated: 18 October 2019 15:04 IST

Alex Carey's flying catch prompted demands that he replaces Tim Paine in the Australian Test side.

Australia
Alex Carey's superb one-handed effort ended Matt Renshaw's inning. © Twitter

Australian wicketkeeper Alex Carey took a sensational flying catch in the domestic Sheffield Shield tournament, leaving fans on Twitter in awe. Queensland opener Matt Renshaw tries to flick a delivery going down leg-side but Carey dives to his right and grabs on to a superb one-handed effort in the domestic five-day match. The video was shared by cricket.com.au and fans immediately responded with high praise for the gloveman. While some fans simply praised Alex Carey, others even called for him to be called up to the Test side ahead of current captain Tim Paine.

"Woah! That is a BLINDER from Alex Carey!" cricket.com.au wrote, sharing the video.

"Miracle; Just Miracle from Carey," one fan tweeted.

"Deadset - baggy green the man. Now," demanded another fan.

"He should be ahead of Tim Paine!" another fan wrote.

Carey's stunner along with an impressive spell from debutant pacer Wes Agar helped South Australia to a strong position against Queensland after being bowled out for 221. Queensland looked to make a strong start but Wes Agar knocked out Joe Burns, Matt Renshaw and Usman Khawaja to have them down at 70/3 at Stumps on Day 1.

Alex Carey has established himself as Australia's preferred wicketkeeper-batsman in the limited overs formats but is yet to make his Test debut. Since making his ODI debut in January 2018, Carey has scored 805 runs from 29 matches.

He was crucial for Australia as a finisher in the World Cup, where he scored 375 runs from 10 matches, averaging 62.50 in the tournament.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article Alex Tyson Carey Alex Carey Australia Australia Cricket Team Matt Renshaw Cricket
Get the latest India vs South Africa 2019 news, check out the India vs South Africa 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more India vs South Africa 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Alex Carey took a one-handed blinder to dismiss Matt Renshaw
  • Fans urged for him to be included in Australia's Test team
  • Carey is the preferred wicketkeeper in the shorter formats
Related Articles
Ashes 2019: Alex Carey Has A Bright Future With Australian Cricket, Says Matthew Wade
Ashes 2019: Alex Carey Has A Bright Future With Australian Cricket, Says Matthew Wade
Australia Greats Baffled By Alex Carey Ashes Squad Omission
Australia Greats Baffled By Alex Carey Ashes Squad Omission
Alex Carey Feels Lucky To Learn From Steve Waugh
Alex Carey Feels Lucky To Learn From Steve Waugh
Watch: Alex Carey Was Hit On The Chin By Jofra Archer During Semi-Final Clash
Watch: Alex Carey Was Hit On The Chin By Jofra Archer During Semi-Final Clash
Alex Carey Says Australia
Alex Carey Says Australia's Hardwork Of 18 Months Showing Results
Advertisement

Advertisement

India Matches
All Matches

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 115
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 104
5 AustraliaAustralia 99
Last updated on: 15 October 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.