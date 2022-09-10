Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket Saturday after a lean run with the bat. The 35-year-old will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand, capping an outstanding career in the 50-over game. He will remain captain of the Twenty20 side.

