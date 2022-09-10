Story ProgressBack to home
Australia's Aaron Finch Announces Retirement From ODIs
Aaron Finch will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand, capping an outstanding career in the 50-over game.
File photo of Aaron Finch.© AFP
Australian limited overs captain Aaron Finch announced his unexpected retirement from one-day cricket Saturday after a lean run with the bat. The 35-year-old will play his 146th and final ODI on Sunday in Cairns against New Zealand, capping an outstanding career in the 50-over game. He will remain captain of the Twenty20 side.
