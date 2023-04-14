Australia women's team all-rounder Jess Jonassen on Friday announced her wedding to long-time partner and "best friend" Sarah Wearn through a social media post. Taking to Twitter, Jonassen dropped a few sneak peaks from her wedding from a stunning waterside ceremony in Hawaii. After multiple COVID-19 delays, Jonassen and Wearn married on April 6 on Magic Island, Waikiki, O'ahu. "SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend. April 6th will always have a special place in my heart," the pair wrote in a joint Twitter post.

SURPRISE!! 3rd time lucky - finally married my best friend April 6th will always have a special place in my heart #hawaii #wedding #love pic.twitter.com/rOYEyrOGFQ — Jessica Jonassen (@JJonassen21) April 14, 2023

The couple initially planned to marry in May 2020 but postponed their wedding twice due to the pandemic.

Despite the delay, the pair have continued with other milestones in their relationship, purchasing a home together in September 2018, and welcoming French Bulldog puppies Alfie and Freddie to their family.

Jonassen, a left-arm spinner and a handy batter, has been a mainstay in the Australia team for over a decade.

She was part of Australia's 2020 T20 World Cup and 2022 ODI World Cup-winning teams.

The 30-year-old was also part of the recently-concluded inaugural Women's Premier League, where she played a pivotal role in Delhi Capitals' run to the final.

In the final, DC failed to step up with the bat as Mumbai Indians managed to win the WPL 2023.

She will tour England with Australia in June and July this year to contest the Women's Ashes.

The one-off Test will be played from June 22, while the T20I series will begin on July 1. Following this, a three-match ODI series will start on July 12.