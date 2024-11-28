Pacer Xavier Crone pulled off two sensational run outs in his follow through during a Sheffield Shield match between Victoria and Queensland at the Gabba. In the first innings, Xavier Bartlett and Mark Steketee tried to steal a quick single after the former defended Crone's back of a length delivery. However, Crone was quick to react in his follow through, pulling off a direct hit at the batter's end, leaving Steketee well short of the crease. Similarly, he cloned the exact dismissal on Day 4 in the second innings, with Jack Clayton on the receiving end of the acrobatic effort this time.

Deja vu for Queensland as Vics quick Xavier Crone replicates ridiculous run out in both innings #SheffieldShield pic.twitter.com/YhDQhjP2O0 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) November 27, 2024

Recapping the match, Sam Elliott and Todd Murphy combined with seven wickets to power Victoria to a 90-run win over Queensland in their pink-ball Sheffield Shield contest on Wednesday.

Elliott bagged four while Murphy picked another three as Queensland were bowled out for 238 while chasing 329 for victory. Ben McDermott (68) was the only batter for Queensland to score 50 or more.

Earlier on Day 3, Campbell Kellaway scored his maiden Sheffield Shield century to put Victoria in the box seat. Queensland slumped to 3-58 at stumps while chasing 329 for victory.

Kellaway made a seven-ball duck in Victoria's sub-par first-innings total of 186 as Queensland posted 297 to take a 111-run lead. However, Kellaway in a class of his own in Victoria's second innings.

The 22-year-old with Marcus Harris, who was snubbed by Australia for the 1st Test against India, for a 154-run opening stand to catapult the Vics back into the contest.

Harris hit 64 before Tom Rogers (69), Matt Short (59) and Peter Handscomb (35) also chipped in with crucial knocks, taking Victoria to 439.