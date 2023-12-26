The first day of the rain-marred second Test match between Australia and Pakistan in Melbourne on Tuesday saw hilarious scenes as Marnus Labuschagne chased away pigeons on the ground. A number of pigeons were sitting near the boundary and Labuschagne turned scarecrow to make them go away. Labuschagne was not the only one as later, Pakistan cricket team fast bowler Hasan Ali also trying to replicate him and chased after the pigeons to leave social media amused. Internet users were quick to react and they came up with a hilarious comparison with famous Bollywood film 'DDLJ'.

A stubborn Marnus Labuschagne weathered a storm to help steer Australia to 187-3 against a probing and resilient Pakistan attack. At stumps, he was unbeaten on a glacial 44 off 120 balls and Travis Head was not out on nine after nearly three hours' play were lost to rain.

Labuschagne & Hasan trying to move pigeons away.



A fun moment in MCG.

Pakistan's bowlers found plenty of movement in the overcast conditions and were rewarded with the wickets of David Warner (38), Usman Khawaja (42) and Steve Smith (26).

But a patient Labuschagne was immovable as the hosts look to seal the three-Test series after thumping the visitors by 360 runs in Perth.

Fun moment for hassan and labuschagne — flamingo(@asad_naureen) December 26, 2023

"It was a good day as a bowling unit, a bit unlucky that we haven't got more wickets," said Pakistan paceman Hasan Ali, who removed Khawaja.

"I think we are a bit ahead of them and looking forward to tomorrow."

Pakistan captain Shan Masood won the toss and opted to field first on a pitch suited to the seamers.

Spearheaded by Shaheen Shah Afridi, they bowled a good length and found early swing.

"(We are) okay. Another wicket less would have been great, but credit to the way Pakistan bowled. They bowled unbelievable channels," said Warner.

"But I think going into tomorrow we're in a pretty good position. Anything with a four in front of it would be great, but it is going to be a tough grind."

Warner, who made 164 in the first innings at Perth in his farewell Test series, was dropped on two by Abdullah Shafique, who put down a regulation catch at second slip.

He was also fortunate to get away with an edge that sailed over the slips for a boundary on 17.

His luck ran out with a rash shot off part-time spinner Agha Salman in the final over before lunch, with Babar Azam holding a catch at slip off a thick outside edge.

(With AFP inputs)