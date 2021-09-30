Story ProgressBack to home
Australia Women Vs India Women Pink Ball Test, Day 1, Live Cricket Score
Aus W vs Ind W, Live Cricket Score: The Indians got off to a great start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma playing some aggressive and attacking shots after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and put the opposition in to bat.
File photo of India Women's opening batsman Shafali Verma.© Twitter
The first day of the Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test is underway at Carrara in Queensland. The Indians got off to a great start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma playing some aggressive and attacking shots after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and put the opposition in to bat. Mandhana and Verma scored 43 runs inside the first 10 overs. The left-handed batter brought up her half-century in the 15th over of the innings, her third in Test cricket. The 93-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 26th over as Sophie Molineux sent Shafali (31) back to the pavilion. In the end, Mandhana and Raut ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the interval.
One-off Test, India Women in Australia, Only Test, 2021, Sep 30, 2021
Day 1 | Rain Stoppage
AU-W
IN-W
114/1 (39.3)
Carrara Oval, Carrara
Australia Women won the toss and elected to field
CRR: 2.89
% chance to win
AU-W 25%
Draw 61%
IN-W 14%
Batsman
Smriti Mandhana
70* (129)
Punam Raut
8 (44)
Bowler
Tahlia McGrath
23/0 (8.3)
Ashleigh Gardner
7/0 (8)
Live Cricket Score, Aus W vs Ind W
Update 1822 local (822 GMT) - THE RAIN HAS STOPPED! However, the covers are still firmly in place. The umpires did walk out but are heading back now. More rain is probably expected.
Update 7 pm local (9 am GMT) - Well, the good news is that the rain has stopped and play is scheduled to start at 7.20 pm local (9.20 am GMT). Tea will be taken at 8.45 pm local (10.45 am GMT). Play can continue till 10.30 pm local with 30 minutes extra. Minimum of 87 overs are required to be bowled in the day.
Update 6 pm local (8 am GMT) - The update is there is no news as it is still raining pretty heavily and it does not look good at the moment. The drainage here is pretty good we hear but for that, the rain has to stop. Let's hope that it clears up soon and the action resumes. Stay with us as we bring you further updates.
Seven Indian Women players have been contracted to play in the Women's Big Bash League 2021 which is really good news for Women's cricket in India. Smriti Mandhana and Deepti Sharma will play for Sydney Thunder while Jemimah Rodrigues and Harmanpreet Kaur will play for Melbourne Renegades. Shafali Verma and Radha Yadav will represent Sydney Sixers while Richa Ghosh will be plying her trade for Hobart Hurricanes.
Currently, Smriti Mandhana holds the record for the highest score by an Indian Woman in a Test in Australia. She is currently on 70 and she is eyeing a big score on the board. How much will she end up with?
Update 5.30 pm local (7.30 am GMT) - Well, well, there was lightning near the ground and the umpires have forced the players off the field. It has started to rain as well and the covers are coming on. There was rain predicted and it has come. Probably at the wrong time for Australia as they were putting in the squeeze on India. Let's hope that it stops raining and we get back on the field as soon as possible.
Very full on off, Mandhana pushes it to mid off.
BEATEN! Lovely bowling from McGrath! Good-length ball outside off, Mandhana looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
Good-length ball outside off, Mandhana leaves it alone.
Tossed up on off, Raut defends it out onto the pitch.
Flatter ball on middle, Raut defends it back to the bowler.
Tossed up on off, Raut defends it to cover.
Aggressive from Raut! Loopy ball on off, Raut dances down the track and then lifts it over the bowler's head for a couple of runs.
Flighted ball on off, Raut defends it out.
Tossed up on off, Raut nudges it to mid on.
Good-length ball on middle, Mandhana punches it to mid on.
Fullish ball outside off, Smriti Mandhana leaves it alone.
Full ball on middle, Raut works it wide of mid on for a single.
Good-length ball on middle, Raut is solid in defense.
On off, pushed to mid off.