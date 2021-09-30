The first day of the Australia Women vs India Women pink-ball Test is underway at Carrara in Queensland. The Indians got off to a great start with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma playing some aggressive and attacking shots after Australian captain Meg Lanning won the toss and put the opposition in to bat. Mandhana and Verma scored 43 runs inside the first 10 overs. The left-handed batter brought up her half-century in the 15th over of the innings, her third in Test cricket. The 93-run opening stand finally came to an end in the 26th over as Sophie Molineux sent Shafali (31) back to the pavilion. In the end, Mandhana and Raut ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before the interval.