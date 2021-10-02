Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Saturday picked her 300th wicket in international cricket -- across all three formats of the game. As a result, Perry is now the first woman cricketer to have achieved the double of 5,000 runs and 300 wickets in international cricket. The 30-year-old brought up the feat as she dismissed Pooja Vastrakar in the 143rd over of the ongoing pink-ball Test against India at the Carrara Oval in Queensland. In ODIs, Perry has 3,135 runs to her credit along with 152 wickets. While in the shortest format, the all-rounder has 1,243 runs along with 115 wickets.

THERE IT IS



Congratulations to Ellyse Perry for taking 300 international wickets! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/pxUiXmUjbe — Australian Women's Cricket Team (@AusWomenCricket) October 2, 2021

Having played some positive cricket on the first two days of the pink-ball Test, the Indian batters surprisingly went into the shell on the third morning as the Mithali Raj-led side went past the 350-run mark against Australia in the opening session.

At the dinner break, India's score read 359/7 with Deepti Sharma (58*) unbeaten at the crease.

Ellyse Perry dismissed Pooja Vastrakar (13) off the third delivery of the 143rd over and that saw the umpires call for the dinner break.