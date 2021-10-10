Australia Women vs India Women, AUSW vs INDW 3rd T20I, Live Cricket Score: Renuka Singh Strikes Early For India, Alyssa Healy Departs
AUSW vs INDW, 3rd T20I Live Score: India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final T20I of the series.
India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final T20I of the series Down Under. At the toss, the Indian skipper said that the team has been looking to put in the opposition first from Day 1. India have made one change from their playing XI from Saturday with Harleen Deol coming in for Yastika Bhatia. "We are going to bowl first. That is what we have been wanting to do from day 1," said Harmanpreet Kaur. Australia captain Meg Lanning said that her team would have batted first, even if she had won the toss. One change for the hosts as well with Annabel Sutherland replacing Hannah Darlington. India Women had produced a spirited performance in the second Twenty20 International against Australia Women but eventually lost the match by four wickets. On Sunday, the Indian team will look to avenge that loss and make a statement win over the mighty Australians.
Live Cricket Score, AUSW vs INDW
No run.
1 run, played towards third man.
Slightly shorter and around off, this is guided to point.
Outside off, Mooney guides it to point for one.
13 from Pandey's second then. On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
FOUR! Just short and a boundary! Three in a row and the momentum now seems to be shifting. Renuka should have done better there. On the pads, this is worked towards deep backward square leg. Renuka runs to her right, it lands in front of her but she fails to stop it.
FOUR! Back-to-back boundaries for Mooney! Welcome ones for Australia. This time off the front foot. This is fuller and on off, it is timed through covers. Races away to the fence.
FOUR! Finds the gap beautifully! Mooney makes room, this is a length ball outside off. She times it past the diving point fielder and into the fence.
Back of a length and on off, shapes away. Beth pushes it to covers. Really good from the Indians so far.
Fuller and on middle, Mooney works it to mid-wicket.
A dot to end a successful over! Length and on off, Lanning guides it to point.
Who will walk out now?
OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! There is the big wicket of Healy! It is yet another low score for her and that is a wonderful comeback from Renuka. Also, credit to Ghosh who has taken a superb catch. She was upto the stumps. Renuka bowls it on a length and outside off. Healy pushes at it tentatively away from the body. It takes the outside edge, hits the glove of Richa Ghosh and lobs up in the air, she shows good presence of mind, keeps her eyes on the ball and takes it on the second attempt. Early wicket for India and they are ecstatic.
FOUR! Poor ball and all the pressure that was building on Healy is let off! Short and well wide outside off, it is slapped through covers for a boundary.
A quick run to get things going for Australia and Mooney! Length and on off, this is pushed to cover for one.
Another appeal but not given! Slightly shorter, this one pitches outside leg. Mooney looks to pull but misses. An appeal but turned down.
Renuka starts well also! Good length and on off, defended.
Who will bowl from the other end? Renuka Singh it is.
Brilliant start from Pandey! A maiden! On off, Healy pushes it to mid off.
A huge appeal but turned down! The impact seems outside off. Length yet again, it lands and jags back in sharply. Healy looks to defend but misses to get hit on the front pad.