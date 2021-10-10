India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to bowl in the third and final T20I of the series Down Under. At the toss, the Indian skipper said that the team has been looking to put in the opposition first from Day 1. India have made one change from their playing XI from Saturday with Harleen Deol coming in for Yastika Bhatia. "We are going to bowl first. That is what we have been wanting to do from day 1," said Harmanpreet Kaur. Australia captain Meg Lanning said that her team would have batted first, even if she had won the toss. One change for the hosts as well with Annabel Sutherland replacing Hannah Darlington. India Women had produced a spirited performance in the second Twenty20 International against Australia Women but eventually lost the match by four wickets. On Sunday, the Indian team will look to avenge that loss and make a statement win over the mighty Australians.