Australia women's cricket team defeated India 4-1 in a five-match T20I series, which concluded earlier this week. In the final game, the visitors thrashed the hosts by 54 runs. India had won the second game after a thrilling Super Over at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Australia, who are arguably the best women's team in the world, once again showcased why they are the team to beat. Despite huge support to the home team, the Aussies played fearless cricket and clinched the series.

Following the conclusion of the series, the visitors paid a tribute to the "special tour to India".

In a video uploaded on Twitter, Cricket Australia shared glimpses from their tour of India.

"It's not every day you get to play cricket for Australia, in India! Sights and sounds from a special tour to India," the video caption read.

All-rounder Jessica Jonassen reposted the video, saying: "Wish I had more than 5 days in this beautiful country! Hopefully be back soon enough."

All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner was named player of the series for scoring 115 runs in three innings at an average of 57.50. She had also bagged seven wickets during the tour.

In the absence of regular captain Meg Lanning, wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy took charge of the team.

Lanning, who had taken an indefinite break from the sport, will return to action during the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan.

Australia face Pakistan in three ODIs from January 16 in Brisbane and Sydney with Healy ruled out of the series with a calf injury.

